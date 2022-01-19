UP, Punjab, Uttarakhand Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: MSY’s Daughter-in-law May Join BJP Today; AAP’s Goa CM Face to be Announced

Read more

UP, Punjab, Uttarakhand Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: Aam Aadmi Party national convenor, Arvind Kejriwal will announce the party’s CM candidate for Goa during a press conference in Panaji on Wednesday. Bharatiya Janata Party is all set to hold rallies in a ‘hybrid mode’ amid a ban on physical rallies due to rising cases of Covid-19.

Reportedly, the party has curated a fresh strategy for the upcoming five state polls, wherein the rallies will be telecast live on several social media platforms, that will witness a crowd of around 2 lakh people.

The Election Commission on Tuesday let off the Samajwadi Party with a light rap for violating COVID-19 norms on its office premises last week, advising it to be careful and ensure such breaches do not happen in the future. Considering that it is the first reported violation during the current round of elections, the Commission advised it to follow all the extant guidelines diligently, according to an order.

Meanwhile, the Congress will “expose failures” of the BJP on several issues, including that of farmers and women, internal security, price rise and unemployment, in the run-up to the assembly polls in five states beginning February 10, party sources told PTI. They said that as part of its campaign, senior Congress leaders will hold press conferences in all the poll-bound states on Wednesday on the issue of farmers. They said the party seeks to highlight how the BJP has failed to double farmers’ income and how it has burdened them with additional taxes on farm inputs and given the agrarian community pain due to the farm laws.

Reportedly, a BJP MLA and three others filed nominations for two Assembly constituencies in the district on Tuesday. BJP legislator Puran Prakash and Babita Devi of the SP-RLD filed their papers for the Baldeo constituency, District Magistrate Navneet Singh Chahal said. From the Goverdhan constituency, Megh Shyam Singh filed his nomination papers and Pritam Singh filed his nomination as an SP-RLD candidate.

