UP, Punjab, Uttarakhand Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: Was Denied Ticket as I Couldn't Pay Bribe, Alleges Poster Girl of UP Cong Campaign

Live now
UP, Punjab, Uttarakhand Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: The poster girl of the Uttar Pradesh Congress campaign, Priyanka Maurya, alleged that she did not get a party ticket for contesting polls because she denied paying the bribe. While, the last date of filing nominations for the assembly polls in Noida, Dadri, and Jewar is January 21 and candidature can be withdrawn till January 27, according to an official notification issued Read More
Sitting Samajwadi Party MLA from Kairana assembly constituency Nahid Hasan on Friday became the first candidate to file his nomination papers for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls beginning next month. Hasan was the lone candidate who filed his nomination papers on the first day of issuance of notification on the UP Assembly elections. He is a two-time SP MLA from Kairana constituency in Shamli district. According to the Election Commission, in the first phase, 58 assembly constituencies spread over 11 districts of Uttar Pradesh will go to polls on February 10.
The Election Commission will meet on Saturday to take a call on whether to extend beyond January 15 the ban on public rallies, roadshows and corner meetings in five poll-bound states in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. The decision will be taken based on inputs about the spread of the virus and its new variant Omicron, sources said. Announcing the schedule of assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab and Manipur on January 8, the panel had taken the unprecedented step of banning public rallies, roadshows and corner meetings till January 15 in view of the pandemic.
Discussion was held on 70 seats & almost all names have been finalised based on merits of the candidates. Tomorrow we'll present the names before Central Election Committee (CEC): Congress leader Harish Rawat after the Uttarakhand Screening Committee meeting, ahead of state polls pic.twitter.com/lCWtnEImMh
— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 14, 2022
The last date of filing nominations for the assembly polls in Noida, Dadri and Jewar is January 21 and candidature can be withdrawn till January 27, according to an official notification issued by the Gautam Buddh Nagar administration on Friday. The elections to the three assembly seats would be held between 7 am and 6 pm on February 10 during the first phase of polls in Uttar Pradesh, it stated. According to the notification, nomination papers may be delivered by a candidate or any of his or her proposers to the returning officer or the assistant returning officer of their constituency at the district collectorate in Surajpur, Greater Noida. The nomination papers may be delivered between 11 am and 3 pm on any day (other than a public holiday) and not later than January 21, it stated.
Top police officers took stock of preparedness of nomination procedure and security arrangements for the Uttar Pradesh polls at the collectorate here on Friday. Commissioner Surendra singh and Inspector General of Police Praveen Kumar of Meerut range gave instructions to the returning officers. The nomination procedure for the UP assembly election began on Friday, but so far no candidate of any political party has filed their nomination papers. Fifty-five candidates from Loni, Muradnagar, Modinagar, Sahibabad and Ghaziabad constituencies have obtained nomination forms, Additional district information officer Gaurav Dayal said in an official statement. To ensure security two deputy superintendents of police, four inspectors, two dozen sub-inspectors and two hundred policemen have been deputed, apart from the PAC force.
I'm sad that despite my hard work in the constituency, I didn't get the ticket for UP assembly polls. My face was used in 'Ladki Hoon Lad Sakti Hoon' campaign. I received a landline call & caller asked me for money for ticket but I denied: Priyanka Maurya, Congress worker,Lucknow pic.twitter.com/VuEfFcBBVQ
— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 14, 2022
“I completed all the tasks but the ticket was pre-planned and was given to a person who came just a month back. I want to send this message to Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi that this type of work is happening on the ground. My face was used in the ‘Ladki Hoon Lad Sakti Hoon’ campaign. I received a landline call & caller asked me for money for ticket but I denied,” Maurya told ANI.
The elections to the three assembly seats- Noida, Dadri and Jewar, would be held between 7 am and 6 pm on February 10 during the first phase of polls in Uttar Pradesh, the notification stated. The nomination papers may be delivered by a candidate or any of his or her proposers to the returning officer or the assistant returning officer of their constituency at the district collectorate in Surajpur, Greater Noida.
After a massive crowd was gathered at the SP office, in violation of covid-19 protocol, the Election body lodged an FIR against the party. The crowd was gathered at the party office for the joining-in function of two rebel ministers and some MLAs. Former ministers-Swami Prasad Maurya and Dharam Singh Saini- besides five BJP MLAs and one from the Apna Dal (Sonelal) joined the Samajwadi Party (SP) in the presence of its president, Akhilesh Yadav.
Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.