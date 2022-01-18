UP, Punjab, Uttarakhand Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: Kejriwal to Name Punjab CM Pick; PM Modi to Virtually Address BJP Workers in Varanasi

Live now
UP, Punjab, Uttarakhand Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal said that his party’s chief ministerial candidate for Punjab assembly polls will be announced on Tuesday. Kejriwal had asked the people of Punjab to suggest names of their preferred chief ministerial candidates and launched a mobile number for the purpose. Read More
Unfazed by an FIR against him, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel continued reaching out to the public and held door-to-door campaigns in Dadri and Jewar areas of Gautam Buddh Nagar for the UP polls in favour of Congress candidates. Baghel, the Congress’ observer for the polls in UP, held door-to-door campaigns for candidate Deepak Bhati ‘Chotiwala’ in Dadri and Manoj Chaudhary from Jewar, a day after an FIR was lodged against him for flouting COVID-19 norms during a poll campaign in Noida. “CM Baghel went on a door-to-door campaign in Bisrakh and Dujana villages of Dadri and informed them about public welfare schemes implemented in Chhattisgarh. He exhorted people to rise above the politics of caste and religion and vote the Congress into power in UP for progress and development,” a Congress statement read.
With the BJP deciding to field UP CM Yogi Adityanath from his home turf Gorakhpur (Urban) assembly seat in the February polls, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday sought to woo the sitting BJP MLA Radha Mohan Aggarwal, offering him his party ticket for the seat. Asked about BJP’s Gorakhpur (Urban) MLA Aggarwal, the Samajwadi Party chief told reporters here, “If you (reporters) can establish contact with him and speak to him, the ticket will be announced and he will get the ticket. Yadav was speaking to reporters at his party headquarters on the occasion of ‘Ann Sankalp Divas’. Agarwal has been the MLA from Gorakhpur Urban seat since 2002.
Delhi CM and Aam Aadmi Party’s national convenor Arvind Kejriwal will announce AAP’s chief ministerial candidate for the Punjab Assembly polls today in Mohali at 12pm. Voting for elections to Punjab’s 117-member assembly will be held in a single phase on Feb 20.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with the BJP workers in his home turf Varanasi via video conferencing today. More than 10 thousand workers will join PM in his first virtual interaction ahead of UP polls. In Kashi, party workers across all booths from top leaders to booth level workers will join the event through NAMO app.
Senior BJP leader Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Monday dubbed as rumours the speculations that three Uttarakhand BJP MLAs may quit the party and join the Congress. “The rumours have taken even the MLAs concerned by surprise,” Nishank told reporters here in reply to a question. After the BJP expelled Cabinet minister Harak Singh Rawat from the party on Sunday, speculations began in a section of the local media that Raipur MLA Umesh Sharma Kau, Roorkee MLA Pradip Batra and Khanpur MLA Kunwar Pranav Singh Champion could defect to the Congress. When asked about it, Nishank said, “I have spoken to the three MLAs. They have denied this saying they are in the BJP and will remain in the BJP. In fact, rumours have left them surprised.” The three MLAs were among the 10 legislators who had rebelled against the previous Harish Rawat government in 2016 and crossed over to the BJP.
Punjab’s chief electoral officer S Karuna Raju on Monday said the state has urged the Election Commission to deploy 1,050 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) for the February 20 assembly polls. Fifty CAPF companies have already been deployed, he said. On depositing licensed weapons, Raju said of the total 3.9 lakh licensed weapons in the state, over 3.3 lakh, which is 86.5 per cent, have been deposited till date. Replying to a question on seizures made in the run-up to the elections, he said various enforcement teams had seized valuables worth Rs 42.94 crore till January 16.
Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls: Based on a complaint, Gautam Buddh Nagar Police has registered an FIR against Dadri BJP MLA Tejpal Nagar for conducting door-to-door campaigning with a group of more than 5 people, under Sections 188, 269 and 270 of IPC and Epidemic Diseases Act
Has the Congress finally picked its chief ministerial candidate for the Punjab assembly elections? And is it incumbent chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi? From what can be seen on its official Twitter handle, the grand old party used actor-philanthropist Sonu Sood’s statement that people want “a person from humble origins” as the CM. In a video posted by Congress Twitter that has gone viral, Sood is seen saying “a person who becomes CM only after being pressed into it can bring about change”, followed by a montage of Channi’s visuals and dramatic background music pitching him as the man for the CM’s job. READ MORE
Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi said he would talk to his brother Manohar Singh over the denial of the Congress ticket to him. Channi made the remark after his brother said he will contest as an independent from the Bassi Pathana assembly seat against the sitting Congress MLA. Channi also indicated that he may try to prevail upon his brother not to jump in the fray against the sitting MLA Gurpreet Singh GP from the constituency. Channi’s brother Manohar Singh, who was eyeing a Congress ticket from the Bassi Pathana assembly seat, had on Sunday said he will contest as an independent from the constituency after the ruling party fielded its sitting legislator Gurpreet Singh GP.
With last year’s assembly election and bypoll wins in West Bengal, chief minister and Trinamool Congress chairperson Mamata Banerjee emerged as a formidable force against the Bharatiya Janata Party that is in power at the Centre and many states. No wonder then that Samajwadi Party (SP) national president Akhilesh Yadav wants her to campaign for his side virtually ahead of the February-March assembly elections in BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh. Akhilesh has sent Samajwadi Party national vice president Kiranmay Nanda to Kolkata and a meeting has already been finalised between him and Mamata for 4.30pm on Tuesday. READ MORE
The Sanyukt Samaj Morcha announced an alliance with the Gurnam Singh Chaduni-led political outfit for the February 20 Punjab Assembly polls. The Sanyukt Samaj Morcha (SSM) also announced 20 more candidates for the Assembly elections. Balbir Singh Rajewal-led Sanyukt Samaj Morcha (SSM) is a political front of the farmer unions that had taken part in the stir against the Centre’s farm laws. Chaduni is the chief of the Haryana-based Bharatiya Kisan Union (Chaduni) and had earlier formed the Sanyukt Sangharsh Party (SSP) to contest the polls. The SSM has given 10 seats to the Chaduni-led party.
Kejriwal then said that though he had wanted party MP Bhagwant Mann’s name to be declared as the chief ministerial candidate, the latter insisted that the people of Punjab should make this decision.
“The name of the party’s chief ministerial candidate for Punjab assembly elections will be announced tomorrow at 12 noon,” Kejriwal told reporters on the sidelines of an event in Delhi.
The AAP national convenor had in June 2021 said that the party’s chief ministerial face for the 2022 Punjab assembly polls would be from the Sikh community and that entire Punjab would be proud of its choice.
Meanwhile, BKU leader Naresh Tikait said that he is not supporting any party in the UP assembly polls. His statement comes after the elder Tikait met Union Minister and Muzaffarnagar MP Sanjeev Balyan at the former’s residence.
“I had undergone a surgery following a shoulder fracture. (Union Minister) Sanjeev Balyan had come here to inquire about my wellbeing… Every party is seeking support, but we will not support anyone this time,” Naresh Tikait said.
Earlier, he had extended his support to SP-RLD candidates in the upcoming elections. I hope people of the state will support the candidates of this coalition, Tikait said while addressing people at Sisauli here.
