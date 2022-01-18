UP, Punjab, Uttarakhand Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: Kejriwal to Name Punjab CM Pick; PM Modi to Virtually Address BJP Workers in Varanasi

Read more

Kejriwal then said that though he had wanted party MP Bhagwant Mann’s name to be declared as the chief ministerial candidate, the latter insisted that the people of Punjab should make this decision.

“The name of the party’s chief ministerial candidate for Punjab assembly elections will be announced tomorrow at 12 noon,” Kejriwal told reporters on the sidelines of an event in Delhi.

The AAP national convenor had in June 2021 said that the party’s chief ministerial face for the 2022 Punjab assembly polls would be from the Sikh community and that entire Punjab would be proud of its choice.

Meanwhile, BKU leader Naresh Tikait said that he is not supporting any party in the UP assembly polls. His statement comes after the elder Tikait met Union Minister and Muzaffarnagar MP Sanjeev Balyan at the former’s residence.

“I had undergone a surgery following a shoulder fracture. (Union Minister) Sanjeev Balyan had come here to inquire about my wellbeing… Every party is seeking support, but we will not support anyone this time,” Naresh Tikait said.

Earlier, he had extended his support to SP-RLD candidates in the upcoming elections. I hope people of the state will support the candidates of this coalition, Tikait said while addressing people at Sisauli here.

