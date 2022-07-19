UP Sanitation Worker Sacked for Carrying Photos of PM Modi, CM Yogi in Garbage Cart Reinstated

The sanitation worker from Uttar Pradesh, who was sacked after a video of him carrying pictures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in a garbage cart went viral, has been reinstated.

Earlier, the sanitation workers’ union had threatened a statewide stir demanding reinstatement of the sacked worker.

On July 17, a video of the worker, Bobby, carrying photographs of the PM and CM near Subhash Inter College in Vrindavan area of Mathura, taken by some tourists from Gujarat went viral. The action drew the ire of netizens who claimed that the PM and CM are Constitutional posts and they must be respected.

Consequently, the sanitation worker was sacked by the authorities.

“I have nothing to do with this. It was in the trash, so I put them in my cart,” the sanitation worker was heard saying in the video, when he was cornered by a group of men asking about the photos.

Shedding light on the incident, Satyendra Kumar Tiwari, additional municipal commissioner, Nagar Nigam Mathura-Vrindavan, had said, “The man put the photos in his cart unknowingly. An action has been taken against him and his services have been terminated with immediate effect.”

The leaders of the sanitation workers’ union had handed over a memorandum to the municipal commissioner and mayor of Mathura demanding Bobby’s reinstatement.

One of the leaders of the union said that Bobby was just doing his job. “He had no idea about the photographs and sacking him for something he didn’t do intentionally was not acceptable.”

