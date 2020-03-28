POLITICS

1-MIN READ

UP, Some Other States Denying Entry to Migrant Workers in Their Home State, Says Raj CM Ashok Gehlot

File photo of Rajasthan Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that officials in UP informed that they don't have any direction in this regard.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: March 28, 2020, 11:01 PM IST
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday complained that migrant lobourers in his state belonging to Uttar Pardesh and other jurisdictions are being denied entry in their home state.

"On the directions of Union Home Ministry to our ACS Home last midnight, interstate migrants are being facilitated to reach their hometowns safely. But unfortunately migrants belonging to UP are being denied entry to their home state," Gehlot said.

He said that officials in UP informed that they don't have any direction in this regard.

This problem is being faced by migrants belonging not only to UP, but also to other neighbouring states too, he added.

"Kindly intervene. Necessary directions may be given to all states as given to Rajasthan. Though Rajasthan is well-prepared and equipped to take care of all brothers and sisters in the hour of this health crisis," Gehlot requested to the Union Home Ministry.

