English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
UP Strongman Raja Bhaiyya's Political Outfit Likely to be Called 'Jansatta Party'
Raja Bhaiyya, who had close ties with the SP, is reported to be in constant touch with the top BJP leadership.
File photo of Raghuraj Pratap Singh alias Raja Bhaiya. (Photo: Getty Images)
Loading...
Lucknow: Raghuraj Pratap Singh or Raja Bhaiyya, the six-time MLA from Kunda constituency of Pratapgarh district in Uttar Pradesh, is reportedly launching a political party of his own and sources say that he has filed an application for the same with the Election Commission of India.
News18 had earlier reported how the Thakur leader was planning to launch a political party of his own ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.
The party will likely be called ‘Jansatta Party’.
The announcement regarding the new party is expected to be made at a grand rally at Janeshwar Mishra Park in Lucknow on November 30.
The application for registration of the new political outfit, sources say, was submitted to the EC on Tuesday by Akshay Pratap alias Gopal on behalf of Raja Bhaiyya.
Political observers say that Raja Bhaiyya’s party can “galvanise the upper caste votes” and may end up helping the BJP in 2019 by preventing shift in votes to a possible SP-BSP alliance.
Raja Bhaiyya, who had close ties with the SP, is reported to be in constant touch with the top BJP leadership.
In the recent Rajya Sabha polls, he had voted in the favour of the BJP candidate. Raja Bhaiyya's closeness to the BJP is also seen as a fall out of the SP-BSP understanding. The political hostility between Raja Bhaiyya and BSP chief Mayawati is well known in UP.
The formation of Raja Bhaiyya’s party and Shivpal Yadav breaking away from the SP to form his political party is likely to further divide the opposition ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha polls.
News18 had earlier reported how the Thakur leader was planning to launch a political party of his own ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.
The party will likely be called ‘Jansatta Party’.
The announcement regarding the new party is expected to be made at a grand rally at Janeshwar Mishra Park in Lucknow on November 30.
The application for registration of the new political outfit, sources say, was submitted to the EC on Tuesday by Akshay Pratap alias Gopal on behalf of Raja Bhaiyya.
Political observers say that Raja Bhaiyya’s party can “galvanise the upper caste votes” and may end up helping the BJP in 2019 by preventing shift in votes to a possible SP-BSP alliance.
Raja Bhaiyya, who had close ties with the SP, is reported to be in constant touch with the top BJP leadership.
In the recent Rajya Sabha polls, he had voted in the favour of the BJP candidate. Raja Bhaiyya's closeness to the BJP is also seen as a fall out of the SP-BSP understanding. The political hostility between Raja Bhaiyya and BSP chief Mayawati is well known in UP.
The formation of Raja Bhaiyya’s party and Shivpal Yadav breaking away from the SP to form his political party is likely to further divide the opposition ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha polls.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
'Statue Of Unity' To Be Ready For Inauguration On October 31
-
Thursday 11 October , 2018
War Against Pollution : Punjab Farmer Gifts Happy Seeders to Stop Stubble Burning
-
Wednesday 10 October , 2018
7 Killed, 35 Injured as Engine, 4 Coaches Derail in UP's Raebareli
-
Thursday 20 September , 2018
Caught Between Death And Democracy: Sarpanches Of Kashmir Live Under A Shadow Of Fear
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
S 400 Defence Deal Between India And Russia: All You Need to Know
'Statue Of Unity' To Be Ready For Inauguration On October 31
Thursday 11 October , 2018 War Against Pollution : Punjab Farmer Gifts Happy Seeders to Stop Stubble Burning
Wednesday 10 October , 2018 7 Killed, 35 Injured as Engine, 4 Coaches Derail in UP's Raebareli
Thursday 20 September , 2018 Caught Between Death And Democracy: Sarpanches Of Kashmir Live Under A Shadow Of Fear
Friday 05 October , 2018 S 400 Defence Deal Between India And Russia: All You Need to Know
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Upcoming Mahindra XUV700 Flagship SUV (Y400) Images Leaked Online
- Fans Continue to Relate to Farhan Akhtar's 'Dil Chahta Hai' Even After 18 Years
- What Happened in Las Vegas Was Consensual Sex, Not Rape: Cristiano Ronaldo
- This Coffee Blend Grown by Tribal Farmers from Andhra Just Won a Gold Medal in Paris
- This School In Odisha Has Been Operating From A Hut for the Past Fifteen Years
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...