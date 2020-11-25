‘Up to CM Chouhan to Accept or Reject My Resignation’: Imarti Devi Quits After MP Bypoll Loss

Bhopal: Former Women and Child Development minister and a staunch loyalist of Rajya Sabha MP Jyotiraditya Scindia, Imarti Devi Suman tendered her resignation from the Cabinet following her loss in Madhya Pradesh bypoll from Dabra seat recently.

The former MLA, who had been visibly upset due to the buzz around her continuation on the post of minister despite her bypoll loss, issued a video statement on Tuesday evening to the media, saying she has submitted her resignation to the Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

“I have handed over my resignation to bhai sahab (Chouhan) and it’s up to him whether he accepts it or rejects it,” said Suman, adding, “You guys please get the confirmation from the CM… why am I being bothered on this time and again.”

Suman’s fellow ministers in the Chouhan government — Aidal Singh Kansana and Girraj Dandotiya who also lost in by-polls from Sumawali and Dimni respectively —had already resigned from the Cabinet so there was a heightened buzz around Imarti Devi’s resignation as she also had maintained she will be a minister despite her poll loss.

These were the three ministers from Scindia camp in Shivraj government who could not save their membership to assembly and also their ministerial berths. Among them, only Imarti Devi was a minister in Congress government before the 22 MLAs left to join BJP in March this year.

Devi was the most talked about candidate in the bypolls due to her impromptu public statements. Her ugly spat with MPCC chief Kamal Nath over the ‘item’ remark had brought her under national spotlight.

She lost the Dabra seat to Congress party’s Suresh Raje, whom she had ushered into the grand old party in the past.

Sources claimed that those who lost in bypolls and those who have missed the ministerial berths are hoping to get appointments in boards and corporations.

After assuming office, CM Shivraj had formed new Cabinet and inducted two former Congressmen –Tulsiram Silawat and Govind Singh Rajput, and later had put 12 more Congress rebels on board during the cabinet expansion. However, Silawat and Rajput have resigned in October after completion of six-month-term as a non-MLA. Both have won the poll and awaiting a return to cabinet.

Three others have lost so the Scindia camp ministers have dwindled to nine in the Shivraj Cabinet. The chief minister has categorically denied cabinet expansion in the near future.