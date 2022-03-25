UP Traffic Woes Stop Uma Bharti from Attending CM Yogi's Swearing-in, Congratulates Him on Twitter

A former chief minister herself, Uma Bharti was unable to attend the oath-taking ceremony of CM Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow on Friday. The reason: traffic woes of Uttar Pradesh. She later congratulated the newly sworn in CM on Twitter, but made it a point to mention why she could not attend the grand event.

She took to Twitter to say it was a “small mistake” by local police and administration, due to which she was unable to attend the ceremony. “I came to Lucknow to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Yogi ji’s cabinet. Here, due to a small mistake of the local police and administration, I could not reach the swearing-in venue due to traffic jam. I wish the success of Yogi ji government,” she tweeted in Hindi.

मैं योगी जी मंत्रिमंडल के शपथ ग्रहण समारोह में भाग लेने के लिए लखनऊ आई। यहां पर स्थानीय पुलिस तथा प्रशासन की छोटी सी भूल से मैं शपथ ग्रहण स्थल तक ट्रैफिक जाम के कारण नहीं पहुंच सकी। मैं योगी जी सरकार की सफलता की कामना करती हूं।— Uma Bharti (@umasribharti) March 25, 2022

The ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, union home minister Amit Shah, BJP national president JP Nadda, defence minister Rajnath Singh, Haryana CM ML Khattar and Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur among other senior leaders.

Shah also had to walk a distance of 500 m to reach the venue after his convoy got stuck in a traffic snarl outside one of the gates into the stadium.

