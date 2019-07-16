Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

UP Transport Minister Swatantra Dev Singh Appointed BJP State President

The appointment of Singh, an OBC leader, as party’s state unit chief is seen as part of the BJP's effort to consolidate its support among the OBCs.

Qazi Faraz Ahmad | News18.com@qazifarazahmad

Updated:July 16, 2019, 5:45 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
UP Transport Minister Swatantra Dev Singh Appointed BJP State President
File image of UP BJP president Swatantra Dev Singh (image source: twitter/Swatantra Dev Singh)
Loading...

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh BJP on Tuesday named state transport minister Swatantra Dev Singh as party’s state president replacing Mahendra Nath Pandey who was inducted into the union cabinet. The announcement comes a day after his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

The appointment of Singh, an OBC leader, as party’s state unit chief is seen as part of the BJP's effort to consolidate its support among the OBCs, who strongly backed it in the state Assembly and recent Lok Sabha polls.

Born in the Mirzapur district of UP, Singh has been known for working in the Jalaun district of Bundelkhand. Singh, who comes from a family with no political background, was the first person in his family to join RSS and subsequently join BJP. By appointing Swatantra Dev Singh as its state chief, BJP will also be able to give a strong message to the Bundelkhand region, which is considered one of the most backward regions of the state.

The journey of Swatantra Dev Singh started in 1986 when he joined RSS as a Pracharak. In 1988-99, Singh went on to become a member of Akhil Bhartiya Vidharthi Parishad (ABVP) and was given the charge of Kanpur BJP Yuva Morcha in 1991.

In 1994, Singh was made in-charge of Bundelkhan Yuva Morcha and remained in the post until he was selected General Secretary of the Yuva Morcha 1996. Swatantra Dev Singh was appointed as State President of BJP Yuva Morcha in 2001.

Swatantra Dev Singh’s name was also heard in the race of Chief Minister Post after the BJP was elected with a huge margin in 2017 state assembly elections. He was later appointed as the Transport Minister of the state Yogi Adityanath government in the state.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram