UP: Yogi Visits Balrampur for Inspection, Says Ensure Timely Completion of Devipatan Development Work

Directing government officials to ensure that public grievances were disposed of in a time-bound manner, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said any delay in addressing them will not be tolerated. The chief minister also directed officials to complete ongoing development works at the Devipatan division on time and by maintaining utmost transparency.

He also gave instructions on “zero tolerance policy” against criminals so that there is concrete action. Adityanath was in Balrampur to review the status of development projects and assess the law and order situation in the district. During his visit, the CM offered prayers at the Devipatan Shaktipeeth in Tulsipur.

While inspecting the temple premises, Adityanath enquired about civic amenities and reviewed government plans as well as development works at the temple auditorium with top officials — including the commissioner of Devipatan division and deputy inspector general of police.

The CM also reviewed arrangements for the Sharadiya Navratri Mela, which will be held after a gap of two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic. He issued directions to police officers to make better arrangements for security and crowd control.

‘Pateshwari Peeth’ — which is one of the 51 shakti piths in the country — was established by Mahayogi Guru Gorakshanath. Adityanath, who is also ‘peethadheeshwar’ of Goraksh Peeth, began his ambitious ‘Mission Shakti Abhiyan’ on October 17, 2020, to provide security, respect, and self-reliance to women from this place.

Read all the Latest Politics News and Breaking News here