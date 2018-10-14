UPA Govt Discriminated Against Madhya Pradesh in Fund Allocation, Says Amit Shah

BJP chief Amit Shah Sunday accused the previous Congress-led UPA government of discriminating against Madhya Pradesh in allocation of funds.He told a party workers' convention here that the UPA government had allocated Rs 1.34 lakh crore under the 13th Finance Commission, whereas the Narendra Modi government gave the state Rs 3.44 lakh crore as part of the 14th Finance Commission allocations.He lashed out at Congress chief Rahul Gandhi for asking what the NDA government has done since coming to power and claimed that the BJP would go to the public with its "account" of work."We go to the people with our account. The UPA had given Rs 1.34 lakh crore to MP under the 13th Finance Commission. But the Modi government has given an amount of Rs 3.44 lakh crore to MP under the 14th Finance Commission," Shah said."If funds allocated to various schemes (in the state) are included, Madhya Pradesh has got Rs 4.5 lakh crore from the Modi government," Shah claimed.Taking a swipe at Gandhi, the BJP chief said, "During his visit to Madhya Pradesh, Rahul baba is asking the prime minister what his government has done in the last four and a half years. We do not need to answer him."He asked Gandhi to give an account of the work done by "four generations" of his family instead of questioning the performance of PM Modi's government."People of Madhya Pradesh are asking him (Gandhi) to give an account of the work done by four generations of his family, including the work done by Nehru (Jawaharlal Nehru), his grandmother Indira Gandhi, his father Rajiv Gandhi and his mother Sonia Gandhi," Shah said.Speaking on the Assembly polls slated for November 28 in the state, Shah asked the Congress to let the people know about its "face" (chief ministerial candidate)."Rahul Gandhi should clarify about which face he is depending on in Madhya Pradesh. The election cannot be won by depending on a raja (Digvijay Singh), maharaja (Jyotiraditya Scindia) and an industrialist (Kamal Nath). The BJP is going to fight MP elections under the leadership of Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who hails from a poor family," he said.The BJP president also slammed Rahul Gandhi on the issue of illegal immigrants and alleged that "Rahul baba and company" were "sympathising" with the "intruders"."The BJP government identified 40 lakh infiltrators by creating NRC (National Register of Citizens) in Assam. But Rahul baba and company raised a hue and cry, sympathising with the intruders," Shah said.Shah said the BJP governments would drive "each and every infiltrator" out of the country after winning elections in 2018 (in MP) and 2019 (Lok Sabha).Shah reached Bhopal Sunday evening on a two-day visit of poll-bound Madhya Pradesh.