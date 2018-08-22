English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
UPA Developed Cold Feet on Banning Sanatan Sanstha in 2013, Didn’t Want 'Anti-Hindu' Tag Before Polls
The revelation comes amid growing chorus from opposition parties, including the Congress, to ban the Sanathan Sanstha, whose members were allegedly involved in the killing of rationalists Narendra Dabholkar, MM Kalburgi and Govind Pansare.
File photo of former prime minister Manmohan Singh with Congress leader Sonia Gandhi. (PTI)
Loading...
New Delhi: Sanatan Sanstha, the radical Hindu outfit allegedly linked to the murders of rationalist thinkers and activists, was all set to be banned by the UPA government in 2013, but the Congress-led coalition developed cold feet with Lok Sabha elections around the corner, News18 has learnt.
The revelation comes amid growing chorus from opposition parties, including the Congress, to ban the Goa-based outfit, whose members were allegedly involved in the killing of Left-leaning thinkers Narendra Dabholkar, MM Kalburgi and Govind Pansare.
Speaking to News18, Congress leader and former Maharashtra chief minister Prithviraj Chavan said he had recommended a ban on the Sanatan Sanstha in 2011. "When I was the CM in April 2011, Maharashtra Police brought before me a lot of documentary evidence and a big dossier on this organisation. After studying it, we came to the conclusion that we should ban this organisation and sent a formal proposal to the Union Home Ministry,” Chavan said.
He said the deliberation on banning Sanatan Sanstha went on for two years and in 2013 documentary evidence was submitted to the Centre. "After a lot of correspondence, we sent a 1,000-page dossier in 2013 and it was being investigated by the Union Home Ministry,” the former CM said.
Confirming the same, a Home Ministry official told News18 that plans to ban the outfit was afoot in 2013. “A file was prepared, but the decision was not taken for political reasons," the official said on condition of anonymity.
According to sources, the Congress party's internal deliberations showed it was wary of being branded ‘anti-Hindu’ ahead of the 2014 General Elections.
Sanatan Sanstha spokesperson Shambhu Gaware has called the Congress demand to ban the organisation as “politically motivated”. “In the Madgaon case too, the Sanatan Sanstha was blamed, but all accessed were acquitted," he said, referring to the 2009 blast in the Goa town.
Another Sanstha spokesperson Chetan Rajhans accused Chavan of “spreading rumours”. "Prithviraj Chavan has been spreading rumours that people with Right-wing ideology are involved in the Dabholkar murder case since before investigation began. The probe, therefore, has taken a wrong turn. Only time will tell whether there will be a ban on Sanstha or not, but Vikhe Patil (Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra) is going behind bars,” Rajhans said.
According to a former Union Home Secretary, there has been no formal proposal to ban the Sanstha in the last three-four years. "It is a work in progress. Intelligence Bureau inputs have to be collected. The evidence has to be good enough to stand judicial scrutiny if the ban is challenged in a tribunal," he said.
Also Watch
The revelation comes amid growing chorus from opposition parties, including the Congress, to ban the Goa-based outfit, whose members were allegedly involved in the killing of Left-leaning thinkers Narendra Dabholkar, MM Kalburgi and Govind Pansare.
Speaking to News18, Congress leader and former Maharashtra chief minister Prithviraj Chavan said he had recommended a ban on the Sanatan Sanstha in 2011. "When I was the CM in April 2011, Maharashtra Police brought before me a lot of documentary evidence and a big dossier on this organisation. After studying it, we came to the conclusion that we should ban this organisation and sent a formal proposal to the Union Home Ministry,” Chavan said.
He said the deliberation on banning Sanatan Sanstha went on for two years and in 2013 documentary evidence was submitted to the Centre. "After a lot of correspondence, we sent a 1,000-page dossier in 2013 and it was being investigated by the Union Home Ministry,” the former CM said.
Confirming the same, a Home Ministry official told News18 that plans to ban the outfit was afoot in 2013. “A file was prepared, but the decision was not taken for political reasons," the official said on condition of anonymity.
According to sources, the Congress party's internal deliberations showed it was wary of being branded ‘anti-Hindu’ ahead of the 2014 General Elections.
Sanatan Sanstha spokesperson Shambhu Gaware has called the Congress demand to ban the organisation as “politically motivated”. “In the Madgaon case too, the Sanatan Sanstha was blamed, but all accessed were acquitted," he said, referring to the 2009 blast in the Goa town.
Another Sanstha spokesperson Chetan Rajhans accused Chavan of “spreading rumours”. "Prithviraj Chavan has been spreading rumours that people with Right-wing ideology are involved in the Dabholkar murder case since before investigation began. The probe, therefore, has taken a wrong turn. Only time will tell whether there will be a ban on Sanstha or not, but Vikhe Patil (Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra) is going behind bars,” Rajhans said.
According to a former Union Home Secretary, there has been no formal proposal to ban the Sanstha in the last three-four years. "It is a work in progress. Intelligence Bureau inputs have to be collected. The evidence has to be good enough to stand judicial scrutiny if the ban is challenged in a tribunal," he said.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
-
Watch: Fake Sports Goods Factory Busted in Jalandhar
-
Saturday 18 August , 2018
Kerala Floods: Monsoon Fury Kills Hundreds
-
Friday 17 August , 2018
Kerala Flood Rescue Mission: 'Madad' and 'Sahyog' Launched by Indian Army and Navy
-
Friday 17 August , 2018
Watch: Heroic Effort By Navy; Pregnant Woman Delivers Baby Boy
-
Thursday 16 August , 2018
Atal Bihari Vajpayee: Life And Times of Former PM
Watch: Fake Sports Goods Factory Busted in Jalandhar
Saturday 18 August , 2018 Kerala Floods: Monsoon Fury Kills Hundreds
Friday 17 August , 2018 Kerala Flood Rescue Mission: 'Madad' and 'Sahyog' Launched by Indian Army and Navy
Friday 17 August , 2018 Watch: Heroic Effort By Navy; Pregnant Woman Delivers Baby Boy
Thursday 16 August , 2018 Atal Bihari Vajpayee: Life And Times of Former PM
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Shilpa Shinde gets Trolled, Body-shamed for New Instagram Photo
- Bengaluru FC Face Acid Test Against Altyn Asyr in AFC Cup Tie
- Nokia 6.1 Plus With Display Notch, Dual Cameras Launched in India For Rs 15,999
- Move Over Spider-Man and Batman, Fishermen are Getting the Superhero Treatment in Kerala
- Samsung and Huawei: Why Are Phone Makers Being Deceptive About The Cameras in Their Phones?
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...