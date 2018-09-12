English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
UPA 2 Made Similar Mistake of Decentralising Petrol Rates, Says Mayawati's in Message for BJP
Taking a cue from the BSP chief, the SP’s Akhilesh Yadav has also blamed the government at the Centre for increase in petrol and diesel prices.
File photo of BSP chief Mayawati. (PTI)
Lucknow: The Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati unleashed fresh attack on the Narendra Modi-led central government on Tuesday over the soaring prices of petrol and diesel. The former UP CM also alleged that the BJP government was working towards the profits of big businessman as it had come into power using their money.
“The BJP government at the Centre is working to repay their masters who had financed their election and that is why the cost of petrol and diesel is not being brought down by the government. The BJP does not want to upset its masters as this time also they will be using money power of these big businessmen to win the elections,” said Mayawati speaking to media on Tuesday.
“The UPA2 had made a similar mistake by decentralising the prices of petrol in June 2010, after which there was anger among the people of the country and eventually UPA was voted out. The BJP, soon after coming into power, decentralised the diesel prices which affected the farmers and common man. The BJP is also going to meet similar fate like UPA2 if the prices of the petrol and diesel are not immediately brought under government control,” she added.
Reacting to the Bharat bandh call given by the Congress protesting against the rising fuel prices and depreciating rupee, Mayawati said, “I would like to clarify that the BSP has its own constitutional way of protests and we certainly do not agree to the violence which was reported during the Bharat bandh from many states. However, we also condemn the police action on the protesters during the Bandh.”
Taking a cue from the BSP chief, the SP’s Akhilesh Yadav has also blamed the government at the Centre for increase in petrol and diesel prices.
“The BJP is the biggest party which supports casteism. Their ministers are now openly saying that judiciary belongs to them. The people of the country know who is lying to them. Prices of commodities are at an all-time high, while people were protesting on roads, the prices of petrol and diesel were increased once again. The governments sitting at the Centre are responsible for this all-time high prices of petrol and diesel,” said Akhilesh.
