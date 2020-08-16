UPCC Chief Hits Out at Yogi Govt Over Lakhimpur Rape Case, Says Will Raise Issue in Assembly Session

The Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) Chief Ajay Kumar Lallu on Sunday hit out the BJP-led state government over the rape and murder of a teenage girl in Lakhimpur Kheri district, and said that the party will raise the issue in the upcoming Assembly session.

The Congress party also alleged there was a 'Jungle Raj' in the state under the Yogi Adityanath-led government and that the nexus between criminals and the police was at its peak.

"There is Jungle Raj in the whole of the state. The criminal-police nexus is at its peak. The public of the state in general and women in particular are rattled by the attitude of police and criminals. The gangrape of minor in Lakhimpur, her murder and brutality she was subjected have ashamed the entire state. The women are doomed to self-immolate in front of the corridors of power as they don’t get justice even after moving from pillar to post," Lallu said in a statement.

He further alleged that the government officers only serve lies and wrong facts to mislead the people of the state. "The Government has formed the team of 11 officers only to serve lies and wrong facts, which amounts to misleading the people. The murder of an innocent girl in Lakhimpur after her gangrape is a latest case in point. He said that to take stock of the ground situation with regard to the incident of gangrape in Lakhimpur Khiri, former MP Mr Zafar Iqbal Ali Naqvi and the District Congress unit president met the family of the victim," he said.

"The Congress party would strongly raise the issue of gangrape of the minor girl in Lakhimpur along with other incidents of cruelty against women in the State in the coming session of UP Assembly. Why the Honourable Governor is silent over worsening law and order situation in the state. Women are most insecure today in Uttar Pradesh, rapes and murders have shaken up the entire state. UP has become a hub of crime and criminals. The rule of law has gone for a toss. Some of them have got the patronage of those in power, while others are committing crimes in connivance with the police," he added.

Talking about incidents that have occurred in the recent past and launching another scathing attack on the government, the UPCC Chief said that women were not safe in the state.

"The people have not yet forgotten the brutal incidents of Bulandshahr, Hapur and Jalaun when the heinous act of crime took place against an innocent girl in Lakhimpur. All these incidents prove that there is fear of law and women are not safe in the state. There should be zero tolerance against any act of crime against women. Recently, a girl student lost her life during the incident of eve-teasing. Everyone remembers how journalist Vikram Joshi lost his life for saving his niece from the cruelty of criminals. Only recently, a girl tried to commit self-immolation after getting fed up with the police behaviour. Police in the state is torturing women instead of saving them against acts of crime. The entire state is in the grip of criminals. Where is the government? Where is justice?," he said.