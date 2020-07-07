UPCC Chief, Senior Congress Leaders Detained in Lucknow on Their Way to Handover Memorandum to Guv

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee Chief (UPCC) Ajay Kumar Lallu, CLP leader Aradhana Mishra, other senior leaders such as Naseemuddin Siddiqui and Tanuj Punia and several Congress workers were on Tuesday detained by the Lucknow Police while they were on their way to hand over a memorandum to UP Governor Anandiben Patel on the law and order situation in the state.

Earlier in the day, addressing a press conference at the UPCC Office in Lucknow, UPCC Chief Ajay Kumar Lallu had alleged that Vikas Dubey, who is behind the cold-blooded murder of eight UP cops, had links with UP government ministers and those sitting in power. “Many sitting MLAs wee in touch with dreaded criminal Vikas Dubey. He also has links with many ministers. There should be a high-level investigation in this case to bring out the truth. BJP leaders are in contact with criminals and hence risking the lives of our policemen. When Dubey was arrested earlier by UP STF, he had revealed he had close links with two BJP MLAs.”

Kumar said such criminals cannot roam freely without the support of the government. “The death of eight policemen will be the last nail in the coffin of UP Yogi Adityanath government. People of the state should know how criminals like Vikas Dubey are running their business with the help of those sitting in power. The entire state is now under Jungle Raj, people are worried for their own safety. Congress party will keep fighting for the people of the state,”

Meanwhile, gangster Vikas Dubey remains absconding for the fourth day after gunning down eight policemen in Kanpur. The reward on him was increased from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 2.5 lakh post approval from UP DGP HC Awasthi on Monday. Dubey is the prime accused in killing of eight cops in Uttar Pradesh's Vikru village under Chaubeypur police station, along with his aides. Initially, the reward announced on his arrest was Rs 50,000, however, it was later increased by the police.

A Special Task Force (STF) is also investigating the matter along with officers from 40 other police stations. Posters of Dubey have been pasted in many areas including Kanpur, Kanpur Dehat, Unnao and adjoining districts.

