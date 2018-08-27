Upendra Kushwaha Rejects 'Kheer Theory', Says 'Was Talking About Community in General, Not RJD'

After creating storm in the NDA by suggesting milk from Yadavs and rice from Kushwahas can make a delicious 'kheer', Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP) leader Upendra Kushwaha on Monday denied any immediate political realignment in Bihar as the rumour mills had suggested following his statement.“When I said Yaduvanshi, it was neither meant for RJD nor Brahmarshi or any other party. It was about extending hands of friendship to every community, which we are already doing. It is important for expanding our party’s social base,” Kushwaha said, adding that people are free to interpret his remark.The Yadav community in Bihar is known for rearing cows while the Kushwahas are primarily agriculturists, thus triggering speculations of changing relationships between the NDA ally RLSP and opposition RJD.However, rubbishing such connotations, Kushwaha said that his statement can rather be linked to his demand of larger seat share for 2019 Lok Sabha elections.The RLSP chief has sought for more seats in 2019 than 2014. However, he did not mention the exact number.“I think due to Atal Ji’s demise, political activities had taken a back seat but now it’s high time that BJP leadership takes lead and starts the process of negotiation on seat sharing. Till now I have not been consulted on the issue,” he said, while warning of a counterproductive outcome in case of delay.Kushwaha's party won three seats in 2014, including his Karakat constituency, but Jehanabad MP Arun Kumar revolted against him soon, thus reducing the effective strength to two. Arun Kumar is already in touch with NDA constituents BJP and JD(U).When asked if induction of Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United) in the NDA can hamper his party’s chance to bagging more tickets, Kushwaha said, “I am only concerned about my own party. I have to look after my workers and party's interests. First of all we all need to come together for talks. It can be discussed.”“If RLSP grows stronger, NDA will become stronger and Narendra Modi will be Prime Minister again,” he added.