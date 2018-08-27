English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Upendra Kushwaha Rejects 'Kheer Theory', Says 'Was Talking About Community in General, Not RJD'
On Sunday, Kushwaha had said a delicious “kheer” can be prepared with milk from the Yadavs and rice from the Kushwahas, raising eyebrows in political circles about a realignment with the RJD ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.
File photo of Union Minister Upendra Kushwaha. (Twitter)
Loading...
Patna: After creating storm in the NDA by suggesting milk from Yadavs and rice from Kushwahas can make a delicious 'kheer', Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP) leader Upendra Kushwaha on Monday denied any immediate political realignment in Bihar as the rumour mills had suggested following his statement.
“When I said Yaduvanshi, it was neither meant for RJD nor Brahmarshi or any other party. It was about extending hands of friendship to every community, which we are already doing. It is important for expanding our party’s social base,” Kushwaha said, adding that people are free to interpret his remark.
The Yadav community in Bihar is known for rearing cows while the Kushwahas are primarily agriculturists, thus triggering speculations of changing relationships between the NDA ally RLSP and opposition RJD.
However, rubbishing such connotations, Kushwaha said that his statement can rather be linked to his demand of larger seat share for 2019 Lok Sabha elections.
The RLSP chief has sought for more seats in 2019 than 2014. However, he did not mention the exact number.
“I think due to Atal Ji’s demise, political activities had taken a back seat but now it’s high time that BJP leadership takes lead and starts the process of negotiation on seat sharing. Till now I have not been consulted on the issue,” he said, while warning of a counterproductive outcome in case of delay.
Kushwaha's party won three seats in 2014, including his Karakat constituency, but Jehanabad MP Arun Kumar revolted against him soon, thus reducing the effective strength to two. Arun Kumar is already in touch with NDA constituents BJP and JD(U).
When asked if induction of Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United) in the NDA can hamper his party’s chance to bagging more tickets, Kushwaha said, “I am only concerned about my own party. I have to look after my workers and party's interests. First of all we all need to come together for talks. It can be discussed.”
“If RLSP grows stronger, NDA will become stronger and Narendra Modi will be Prime Minister again,” he added.
Also Watch
“When I said Yaduvanshi, it was neither meant for RJD nor Brahmarshi or any other party. It was about extending hands of friendship to every community, which we are already doing. It is important for expanding our party’s social base,” Kushwaha said, adding that people are free to interpret his remark.
The Yadav community in Bihar is known for rearing cows while the Kushwahas are primarily agriculturists, thus triggering speculations of changing relationships between the NDA ally RLSP and opposition RJD.
However, rubbishing such connotations, Kushwaha said that his statement can rather be linked to his demand of larger seat share for 2019 Lok Sabha elections.
The RLSP chief has sought for more seats in 2019 than 2014. However, he did not mention the exact number.
“I think due to Atal Ji’s demise, political activities had taken a back seat but now it’s high time that BJP leadership takes lead and starts the process of negotiation on seat sharing. Till now I have not been consulted on the issue,” he said, while warning of a counterproductive outcome in case of delay.
Kushwaha's party won three seats in 2014, including his Karakat constituency, but Jehanabad MP Arun Kumar revolted against him soon, thus reducing the effective strength to two. Arun Kumar is already in touch with NDA constituents BJP and JD(U).
When asked if induction of Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United) in the NDA can hamper his party’s chance to bagging more tickets, Kushwaha said, “I am only concerned about my own party. I have to look after my workers and party's interests. First of all we all need to come together for talks. It can be discussed.”
“If RLSP grows stronger, NDA will become stronger and Narendra Modi will be Prime Minister again,” he added.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Sumedha Kirti
-
After Rains, Snakes Plague People in Kerala
-
Saturday 25 August , 2018
Indian Matrimonial Advertisements: Casteist, Sexist And Colorist
-
Wednesday 22 August , 2018
Sanatan Sanstha: Whose Members Were Arrested For Dabholkar's Murder
-
Saturday 25 August , 2018
Honest Reactions: Definition of a ‘Modern Girl’
-
Wednesday 22 August , 2018
Interview of Ravi Shankar Prasad On “WhatsApp” accountability
After Rains, Snakes Plague People in Kerala
Saturday 25 August , 2018 Indian Matrimonial Advertisements: Casteist, Sexist And Colorist
Wednesday 22 August , 2018 Sanatan Sanstha: Whose Members Were Arrested For Dabholkar's Murder
Saturday 25 August , 2018 Honest Reactions: Definition of a ‘Modern Girl’
Wednesday 22 August , 2018 Interview of Ravi Shankar Prasad On “WhatsApp” accountability
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Go Out on Date in LA for First Time Since Engagement; See Pictures
- Microsoft Office Lens App Gets Text Annotations on iOS, Android
- Emraan Hashmi Asks if Copying is Wise in Cheat India’s New Teaser-Poster
- 150 Men Took a Dip in Ganga to Rid Their 'Evil' Wives of 'Toxic Feminism'
- Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 Detailed Specifications Leaked
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...