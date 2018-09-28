Upper Caste Groups to Hold Another Rally in Poll-Bound MP on Sunday to Pile Pressure on BJP, Congress

Various organizations representing upper castes led by SAPAKS are planning to hold a “Mahakrati rally” in Bhopal on September 30 to protest against the amendment to the SC/ST act that overturned the Supreme Court against automatic arrests.“Despite ongoing protests and demonstrations against the SC/ST Act, government hasn’t taken any decision to withdraw this atrocious law,” Samanya Pichhra Alpsankhyak Kalyan Samaj patron Hiralal Trivedi said here on Friday.He accused PM Narendra Modi of not touching the issue in his speech during the visit to state on September 25 as part of BJP Karyakarta Mahakumbh.He also criticized CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan for his statement on SC/ST Act. “CM had announced no arrest would be made without investigation under the act but no order being issued on the matter shows it was mere eyewash,” said the SAPAKS patron.The organisation also accused former Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh of introducing reservation in promotions and added his successor CM Shivraj is also siding with the reserved categories on the issue of promotions.Trivedi, a former bureaucrat, claimed the MP high court had in April 2016 stayed reservation benefits in promotions in government jobs but the administration approached the Supreme Court against the verdict.“This shows the BJP is siding with a particular section despite its tall claims of social harmony and Congress also did the same while in power in the past,” Trivedi alleged.Besides claiming participation of various other upper caste groups, including Karni Sena, Parashuram Sena, Brahmin Mahasabha, Kshtriya Mahasabha, Vaish, Kayasth, Jain, Sikh communities; the organizers claimed Muslim and Bohra community members would also take part in the Sep 30 event.“We will devise strategy and future course of action at the mega event,” said Trivedi.The massive volunteer rally on September 6 called by SAPAKS and affiliate organizations in poll-bound MP had set alarm ringing for various both BJP and Congress. SAPAKS also has announced it would contest polls on all the 230 assembly constituencies in MP.Besides, the upper caste organisations are persistently opposing leaders of both BJP and Congress for their role in restoration of stringent provisions of SC/ST Act.