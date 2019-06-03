Take the pledge to vote

Upper Caste Leaders Don't Support SC/ST Counterparts in Congress, Claims Prahlad Tipanya on LS Poll Defeat

The singer-turned-politician did not mince his words in saying that the Congress party’s organisation was absent on the ground and was only visible on paper.

Vivek Trivedi | News18

Updated:June 3, 2019, 12:15 PM IST
Upper Caste Leaders Don't Support SC/ST Counterparts in Congress, Claims Prahlad Tipanya on LS Poll Defeat
Congress's candidate in Dewas Prahlad Tipaniya.
New Delhi: Upset by over his loss in the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls, noted singer and Congress candidate Prahlad Tipanya attributed the defeat to factionalism within the party and also claimed that upper caste leaders don’t extend support to candidates belonging SC/ST caste.

Tipanya cited reasons behind his defeat during a party meeting at Indore on Sunday.

The singer-turned-politician did not mince his words in saying that the Congress party’s organisation was absent on the ground and was only visible on paper.

He also alleged that ground workers of the party were ignored in the polls, claimed sources.

The singer with internal fame also accused the senior party leaders of being aloof to the ground realities and added the party lacked workers with dedication.

Tipanya also went onto claim that senior party leaders had offered enough support to candidates from SC/ST categories, which he felt in Lok Sabha polls.

In an interview with News18, Tipanya declined to repeat his accusations but said that his analysis was gauged on the basis of post-poll feedback from the region. “The feedback also justifies the election outcome,” he said.

Party organisational secretary Chandraprabhash Shekhar told reporters that he hasn’t received any report of discontent from the party following Lok Sabha polls and said that all the party workers and leaders had worked with complete dedication in the elections.

An SC candidate, Tipanya had been pitted against his community member - the former district judge Mahendra Solanki in Dewas who he lost to by a margin of over 3.70 lakh votes.

Except for Chhindwara, the Congress which had won in the 2018 Assembly polls, lost all 28 parliament seats in the state in recent Lok Sabha polls.

