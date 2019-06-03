English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Upper Caste Leaders Don't Support SC/ST Counterparts in Congress, Claims Prahlad Tipanya on LS Poll Defeat
The singer-turned-politician did not mince his words in saying that the Congress party’s organisation was absent on the ground and was only visible on paper.
Congress's candidate in Dewas Prahlad Tipaniya.
New Delhi: Upset by over his loss in the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls, noted singer and Congress candidate Prahlad Tipanya attributed the defeat to factionalism within the party and also claimed that upper caste leaders don’t extend support to candidates belonging SC/ST caste.
Tipanya cited reasons behind his defeat during a party meeting at Indore on Sunday.
