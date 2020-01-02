Upping Their Wit, AAP Now Wishes New Year to '7 Delhi CMs'. Posts Question for BJP with Grinning Face

New Delhi: The AAP on Thursday sought to know from the BJP who would lead it in the upcoming Delhi assembly election as it took a swipe at the saffron party by wishing 'happy new year' to all its "seven chief ministerial candidates".

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) tweeted an image of a poster carrying the message, "A very Happy New Year to all seven chief minister candidates of Delhi BJP Gautam Gambhir, Manoj Tiwari, Vijay Goel, Hardeep Singh Puri, Harsh Vardhan, Vijender Gupta and Parvesh Singh".

Along with it, the party tweeted, "But the question is who will contest against Arvind Kejriwal?"

The location where the poster has been put up has not been specified in the tweet.

With the Assembly election drawing near, the AAP has been hitting out at the BJP, claiming that the saffron party has no chief ministerial face.

Earlier on Monday, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar had lashed out at Delhi government over a law to regularise 1,731 unauthorised colonies. However, it was a reply by Aam Aadmi Party that stole the limelight of the verbal duel.

In a series of tweets, Javadekar claimed that the Narendra Modi government completed the work for ownership rights of houses within three months, and accused the Arvind Kejriwal government of "misleading" others.

The minister asked AAP not to "fool all the people all the time", replying to which the party came up with a witty post: "Agreed! Thats your area of expertise."

Javadekar, who is also the Delhi BJP in-charge for the Assembly polls, said on Wednesday that his party takes the right decision at the right time and nothing has been decided regarding the party's chief ministerial candidate yet.

However, according to sources, the party may announce its chief ministerial face in the first week of January.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.