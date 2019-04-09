English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Upset' Balaghat MP Resigns from BJP After Being Denied Ticket, To Contest As Independent
Bodh Singh Bhagat submitted his resignation notice after being denied a ticket to contest the Lok Sabha polls.
File photo of a supporter holding Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) party symbol. (Image: AP)
Loading...
Bhopal: Balaghat BJP MP Bodh Singh Bhagat on Tuesday resigned from the primary membership of the party and filed his nomination papers as an Independent candidate ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.
Tuesday was the last day of filing nomination.
Although the party had denied Bhagat a ticket, he was hopeful it would reconsider and field him from Balaghat.
An upset Bhagat sent his resignation to party district head Ramesh Ranglani, but did not specify any reason for his step.
Bhagat accused the BJP of denying him the ticket under pressure from former minister Gaurishankar Bisen, claiming he did more work as an MP, more than what Biden did as minister for many years.
Bhagat claimed senior leaders, including Prabhat Jha and Narottam Mishra, had asked him not to contest as an Independent. Bhagat, later, had asked them to reconsider his name, which was not to happen.
Bhagat criticised Dhal Singh Bisen, who has been nominated from Balaghat, saying he has lost two elections in the past.
Meanwhile, former BJP MLA RD Prajapati on Tuesday joined the Samajwadi Party in the presence of party supremo Akhilesh Yadav and could be its candidate from Tikamgarh, against Union minister Virendra Khatik.
Prajapati was instrumental in raising a rebellion against Khatik ahead of ticket distribution.
Tuesday was the last day of filing nomination.
Although the party had denied Bhagat a ticket, he was hopeful it would reconsider and field him from Balaghat.
An upset Bhagat sent his resignation to party district head Ramesh Ranglani, but did not specify any reason for his step.
Bhagat accused the BJP of denying him the ticket under pressure from former minister Gaurishankar Bisen, claiming he did more work as an MP, more than what Biden did as minister for many years.
Bhagat claimed senior leaders, including Prabhat Jha and Narottam Mishra, had asked him not to contest as an Independent. Bhagat, later, had asked them to reconsider his name, which was not to happen.
Bhagat criticised Dhal Singh Bisen, who has been nominated from Balaghat, saying he has lost two elections in the past.
Meanwhile, former BJP MLA RD Prajapati on Tuesday joined the Samajwadi Party in the presence of party supremo Akhilesh Yadav and could be its candidate from Tikamgarh, against Union minister Virendra Khatik.
Prajapati was instrumental in raising a rebellion against Khatik ahead of ticket distribution.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Modi Says Work That Was To Be Done In 50 Years, Done By Him In 5 Years
-
Monday 08 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Congress Calls BJP Manifesto a ‘Balloon of Lies’
-
Saturday 06 April , 2019
'If Speaking Truth Is A Rebellion Then Yes, I Am A Rebel': Shatrughan Sinha
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Smriti Irani: The Gandhis Have Cheated Amethi
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
Modi Says Work That Was To Be Done In 50 Years, Done By Him In 5 Years
Monday 08 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Congress Calls BJP Manifesto a ‘Balloon of Lies’
Saturday 06 April , 2019 'If Speaking Truth Is A Rebellion Then Yes, I Am A Rebel': Shatrughan Sinha
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Smriti Irani: The Gandhis Have Cheated Amethi
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Michael Vaughan's Tweet About 'Pigs and Cows' on Indian Roads Has Outraged Many
- The Secret Formula of Madhya Pradesh Farmers Who Now Own Cars and Credit Cards
- Deepika Padukone Rides Pillion on Vikrant Massey's Bike Through Delhi Streets
- Kalank: Pakistani Actor Sanam Saeed Responds to Alia Bhatt Drawing Inspiration From Her 'Zindagi Gulzar Hai' Role
- A Look at IAF Pilot Abhinandan’s MiG-21 That Took Down Pakistan’s F-16 Fighter Jet
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results