'Upset' Balaghat MP Resigns from BJP After Being Denied Ticket, To Contest As Independent

Balaghat BJP MP Bodh Singh Bhagat on Tuesday resigned from the primary membership of the party and filed his nomination papers as an Independent candidate ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.Tuesday was the last day of filing nomination.Although the party had denied Bhagat a ticket, he was hopeful it would reconsider and field him from Balaghat.An upset Bhagat sent his resignation to party district head Ramesh Ranglani, but did not specify any reason for his step.Bhagat accused the BJP of denying him the ticket under pressure from former minister Gaurishankar Bisen, claiming he did more work as an MP, more than what Biden did as minister for many years.Bhagat claimed senior leaders, including Prabhat Jha and Narottam Mishra, had asked him not to contest as an Independent. Bhagat, later, had asked them to reconsider his name, which was not to happen.Bhagat criticised Dhal Singh Bisen, who has been nominated from Balaghat, saying he has lost two elections in the past.Meanwhile, former BJP MLA RD Prajapati on Tuesday joined the Samajwadi Party in the presence of party supremo Akhilesh Yadav and could be its candidate from Tikamgarh, against Union minister Virendra Khatik.Prajapati was instrumental in raising a rebellion against Khatik ahead of ticket distribution.