Upset Over Denial of Ticket, BJP’s Barabanki MP Breaks Down Before Supporters

One of the twelve BJP MPs, who have been dropped for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Priyanka Rawat broke down on Thursday while addressing her supporters. She is the MP of Barabanki.While her supporters said that denying her the ticket was an insult and the BJP will have to ‘face the consequences in the elections’, Rawat termed the move as unjust.The BJP has announced to field its Zaidpur MLA, Upendra Rawat, from Barabanki.Following this, Priyanka Rawat’s supporters have been protesting against the BJP for denying her the ticket. In 2014 Lok Sabha polls, Priyanka had bagged approximately 4.50 lakh votes, while Congress’s PL Punia received 2.42 lakh votes.“My hard work for the last five years has been ignored. I was assured many times that I would be contesting polls, but I was dropped at the last moment. I want to know why this was done,” Rawat said, adding that she would take the next step after getting answers from the BJP leadership.She also raised question that why were only the candidates of reserved seats dropped. “Most of the MPs who were denied ticket are SC females. I kept working in my constituency even after falling ill but still ticket was denied to me at the last moment,” added Rawat.Till now the BJP had announced candidates for almost 61 out of the total 80 seats.