English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Upset Over Denial of Ticket, BJP’s Barabanki MP Breaks Down Before Supporters
While her supporters said that denying her the ticket was an insult and the BJP will have to ‘face the consequences in the elections’, Rawat termed the move as unjust.
Barabanki MP Priyanka Rawat with her supporters.
Loading...
Lucknow: One of the twelve BJP MPs, who have been dropped for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Priyanka Rawat broke down on Thursday while addressing her supporters. She is the MP of Barabanki.
While her supporters said that denying her the ticket was an insult and the BJP will have to ‘face the consequences in the elections’, Rawat termed the move as unjust.
The BJP has announced to field its Zaidpur MLA, Upendra Rawat, from Barabanki.
Following this, Priyanka Rawat’s supporters have been protesting against the BJP for denying her the ticket. In 2014 Lok Sabha polls, Priyanka had bagged approximately 4.50 lakh votes, while Congress’s PL Punia received 2.42 lakh votes.
“My hard work for the last five years has been ignored. I was assured many times that I would be contesting polls, but I was dropped at the last moment. I want to know why this was done,” Rawat said, adding that she would take the next step after getting answers from the BJP leadership.
She also raised question that why were only the candidates of reserved seats dropped. “Most of the MPs who were denied ticket are SC females. I kept working in my constituency even after falling ill but still ticket was denied to me at the last moment,” added Rawat.
Till now the BJP had announced candidates for almost 61 out of the total 80 seats.
While her supporters said that denying her the ticket was an insult and the BJP will have to ‘face the consequences in the elections’, Rawat termed the move as unjust.
The BJP has announced to field its Zaidpur MLA, Upendra Rawat, from Barabanki.
Following this, Priyanka Rawat’s supporters have been protesting against the BJP for denying her the ticket. In 2014 Lok Sabha polls, Priyanka had bagged approximately 4.50 lakh votes, while Congress’s PL Punia received 2.42 lakh votes.
“My hard work for the last five years has been ignored. I was assured many times that I would be contesting polls, but I was dropped at the last moment. I want to know why this was done,” Rawat said, adding that she would take the next step after getting answers from the BJP leadership.
She also raised question that why were only the candidates of reserved seats dropped. “Most of the MPs who were denied ticket are SC females. I kept working in my constituency even after falling ill but still ticket was denied to me at the last moment,” added Rawat.
Till now the BJP had announced candidates for almost 61 out of the total 80 seats.
| Edited by: Sana Fazili
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: Modi Vs Gathbandhan, Who Has The Edge in U.P?
-
Thursday 28 March , 2019
The Amethi Battleground: News18 Investigates Gandhi Factor in Amethi
-
Thursday 28 March , 2019
Election 2019: No Development, Thus Garhi Chaukhandi Village of Noida To Not Vote
-
Thursday 28 March , 2019
Can Mutton Biryani Translate Into Votes In Tamil Nadu?
-
Wednesday 27 March , 2019
Explained: PM Modi's Mission Shakti Announcement and A-SATs
Elections 2019: Modi Vs Gathbandhan, Who Has The Edge in U.P?
Thursday 28 March , 2019 The Amethi Battleground: News18 Investigates Gandhi Factor in Amethi
Thursday 28 March , 2019 Election 2019: No Development, Thus Garhi Chaukhandi Village of Noida To Not Vote
Thursday 28 March , 2019 Can Mutton Biryani Translate Into Votes In Tamil Nadu?
Wednesday 27 March , 2019 Explained: PM Modi's Mission Shakti Announcement and A-SATs
Live TV
Recommended For You
- PUBG Mobile 0.12.0 Update Beta: New Weapons, Updated Zombie Mode, Friendly Spectate And More
- Us Movie Review: Ghouls Go On A Rampage in Jordan Peele's Film
- 'Slow Mo Guys' on YouTube Just Filmed Speed of Light and it's Straight out of a Sci-Fi Movie
- Samsung Introduces XM3 Inspire Coupe-SUV at Seoul Motor Show
- The Least of These Movie Review: A Subtly Handled Faith Film
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results