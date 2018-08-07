Upset Over Pratapsingh Rane's 'Toilet Cleaners' Remark, Congress Apologises to 'Dear Goans'

Just hours after former chief minister and Congress leader Pratapsingh Rane described Goan diaspora as “toilet cleaners”, Goa Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) president Girish Chodankar on Monday apologised for the hurt caused to “dear Goans” said the use of such words is “against the philosophy and the idea of Congress”.Last week, while speaking in the Legislative Assembly, Rane had said that Goans who work abroad do toilet cleaning jobs.Upset over Rane's statement, Chodankar took to Facebook and said "The Congress Party distanced itself from Pratapsing Rane's reference to Goans working in the United Kingdom. To speak disrespectfully about any profession or person is fundamentally against the philosophy and the idea of Congress and therefore the statement was unnecessary and incorrect (sic).”The Party also directed Rane to withdraw his statement or clarify his remarks."The Congress Party leaves it to Rane's wisdom either to withdraw his statement or explain it to the satisfaction of the Goan Diaspora. He is wise and experienced enough to react appropriately his intentions (sic)," the post on Facebook added.Differing from Rane, Chodankar highlighted the achievements of Goans abroad and said they have enriched India as well through valuable foreign exchange remittances.“Goans have enriched every country to which they migrated. Many of them have and continue to hold high posts in Civil, Corporate, Government including Military and Education and Research establishments in many Countries. Some have adorned echolens of Democratic, Social, Medical and Banking and Scientific establishments.“Some have become Senators and Legislators. They have enriched the Countries they work in. They have enriched our Country as well through valuable foreign exchange remittances. Today's Goa is a gift of present and past Goans who have and continue to slog here and abroad. We do not belittle their sacrifices nor their sweat and blood (sic),” the post further read.Chodankar further underlined that “no work is shameful or that can be humiliating”. The GPCC appealed Goans to work unitedly to fight the devil of unemployment and loss of livelihood let lose by the BJP led Government“No scheme of employment generation is in the offing. This is leading to migration. Let's fight this multiheaded hydra ruling us in the name of BJP and their allies,” the post read.