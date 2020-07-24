'Upset' With Ashok Gehlot amid Ongoing Rajasthan Crisis, Sachin Pilot Says Never Spoke against Congress

Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Friday expressed his disappointment at comments made by Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot amid the ongoing political crisis in the state.

"I am upset with the comments of Gehlot. I will speak after the Supreme Court verdict," said Pilot, adding, "I haven't spoken against the party."

Gehlot earlier this week called his former deputy "useless", using the Hindi word "nikamma" in a no-holds-barred attack on Pilot with whom he is locked in a power tussle.

Referring to the dissident leader's tenure as the Pradesh Congress Committee president, Gehlot had claimed that nobody raised questions for the sake of the party even when they knew that he didn't work.

"We knew he is 'nikamma' (useless), he is 'nakara' (idle) and not doing any work," Gehlot had said, his choice of blunt words indicating there is no chance now of a reconciliation between the two.

Gehlot had not mentioned Pilot by name, referring once to him as his "young colleague" and recalling he had been given important posts by the party at an early age.

Gehlot had accused Pilot of "backstabbing" the Congress, saying it was unfortunate that a PCC president had been trying to make his own party sink by colluding with the BJP. had He said that the BJP move to topple his government would prove self-destructive for that party in the next elections.

Pilot has been upset after the Congress picked Gehlot over him for the chief minister's post, following the December 2018 elections. His supporters insisted that it was Pilot's leadership as the state Congress head which led to the victory.

Last week, Pilot and 18 other MLAs rebelled openly, defying a party whip to attend two Congress Legislature Party meetings. He was then sacked as deputy chief minister and PCC chief.