Upset With 'Inaction' Over Bihar Floods, Two Youth Throw Ink at Union Minister Ashwini Choubey

Choubey, who represents Buxar, was on an inspection visit to the Patna Medical College and Hospital where several dengue patients have been admitted.

October 15, 2019
Patna: Union Minister of State for Health Ashwini Choubey on Tuesday faced the ire of Patna residents when two youth threw ink on him as a sign of protest over the government’s alleged inaction during the recent floods in the state.



As he boarded his vehicle to leave the premises, two youth threw ink at him and escaped.

Further details are awaited.

