Upset With 'Inaction' Over Bihar Floods, Two Youth Throw Ink at Union Minister Ashwini Choubey
Choubey, who represents Buxar, was on an inspection visit to the Patna Medical College and Hospital where several dengue patients have been admitted.
Ink attack on Ashwini Choubey.
Patna: Union Minister of State for Health Ashwini Choubey on Tuesday faced the ire of Patna residents when two youth threw ink on him as a sign of protest over the government’s alleged inaction during the recent floods in the state.
As he boarded his vehicle to leave the premises, two youth threw ink at him and escaped.
#WATCH Bihar: A man threw ink on Union Minister of State for Health & Family Welfare Ashwini Choubey while he was visiting dengue patients at Patna Medical College & Hospital. The man managed to escape. Minister says "Ink thrown on public, democracy and the pillar of democracy." pic.twitter.com/gVxsfdLz8d— ANI (@ANI) October 15, 2019
Further details are awaited.
