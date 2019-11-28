Take the pledge to vote

Upset With Pragya Thakur Hurting Modi’s Image, BJP MPs Pushed Opposition for Censure Motion

Pallavi Ghosh

Updated:November 28, 2019, 7:41 PM IST
A file photo of BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur. (PTI)

Pragya’s Condemnation: BJP MP Pragya Thakur’s remark glorifying Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin Nathuram Godse did not just rile the opposition parties, but also several BJP MPs, who feel that such comments were hurting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s image. Many even secretly goaded the opposition parties to bring a censure motion to condemn Pragya Thakur for her statement in the Lok Sabha. The Speaker, however, is unlikely to admit the petition on grounds that her remarks have been expunged from the record. During the proceedings on Thursday, the Opposition had walked out of the Lok Sabha after Speaker Om Birla said there would be no debate on the issue since the remarks have already been struck off the record.

Privacy Myth: Even as the central government rejected the allegations that it had used Israeli spyware Pegasus in an unauthorised manner to target human rights activists, another alarming fact came to the fore on Thursday. Information Technology minister Ravi Shankar Prasad confirmed that there have been several complaints that state governments were sharing data of individuals with private companies to use it for making customer profiles. The maximum complaints have come from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Sonia’s Wrath: Although Sonia Gandhi decided not to attend the oath-taking ceremony of Shiv Sena’s Uddhav Thackeray as Maharashtra chief minister, she held a meeting of the Congress Parliamentary Party, her first after resuming control over the party. Mincing no words, she attacked the BJP for the “subversion of democracy in Maharashtra”, denial of bail to former finance minister P Chidambaram and the political detentions in Jammu and Kashmir. She asked the Congress leaders to keep the pressure on the BJP.

