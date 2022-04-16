Upsetting the Applecart: Karnataka Congress Leader's Discarded 800-kg Apple Garland Triggers A Melee

When senior Congress leader SR Patil spearheaded the Sankalpa Yatre in Karnataka’s Bagalakote on April 14, several people who took part in the gathering seemed to be waiting for the whole event to end. No, it wasn’t the long speeches or the crowds but a huge apple garland that the supporters had set their eyes on.

Patil was felicitated with a huge apple garland made with around 800 kilograms of the fruit. Once the event ended, the leader left the garland behind, and soon, a sea of people thronged the truck carrying the garland and tried to snatch as many apples as possible. The price of the garland is said to be Rs 1.5 lakh.

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media where supporters can be seen hopping over one another to snatch the apples from the garland. Given the high price of apples — ranging anywhere between Rs 180-250 per kg — the frenzy was expected. A man, in fact, held onto the garland so tightly that when it was pulled up with the crane, he was seen hanging along with it.

The Sankalpa Yatre is organised by Uttara Karnataka Swabhimani Vedike and people from across parties are encouraged to join in. The main agenda is demand for irrigation in the Krishna-Mahadayi-Navali area. The tractor rally has reached Bagalakote and will be moving across the affected area.

