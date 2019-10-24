Uran Election Results 2019 Live Updates (उरण): Vivek Patil of PWPI Leads

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

190. Uran (उरण), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Konkan region and Raigad district of Maharashtra and is part of Maval Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Semi-Urban (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 2.44% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 11.56%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 83.14%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 2,92,993 eligible electors, of which 1,47,342 were male, 1,45,648 female and 3 voters of the third gender. A total of 42 service voters had also registered to vote.

Uran Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME SS 4193 38.82% Manohar Gajanan Bhoir IND 3221 29.82% Mahesh Baldi LEADING PWPI 2694 24.94% Vivek Patil MNS 170 1.57% Atul Parshuram Bhagat NOTA 153 1.42% Nota VBA 101 0.94% Adv. Rakesh Narayan Patil IND 96 0.89% Madhukar Sudam Kadu BSP 95 0.88% Santosh Madhukar Patil IND 79 0.73% Santosh Shankar Bhagat

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 2,53,996 eligible electors, of which 1,29,771 were male, 1,24,225 female and 3 voters of the third gender. A total of 42 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,22,892.

Uran has an elector sex ratio of 988.5.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Manohar Gajanan Bhoir of SS won in this seat by defeating the PWPI candidate by a margin of 811 votes which was 0.41% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SS had a vote share of 28.36% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Patil Vivekanand Shankar of PWPI won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 20025 votes which was 13.16% of the total votes polled in the constituency. PWPI had a vote share of 53.88% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, SS got the most votes and the in the 190. Uran Assembly segment of Maval Lok Sabha constituency. Maval Parliament seat was won by SS.

Number of contestants: A total of 8 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 23 contestants and in 2009 elections 6 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 74.32%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 77.93%, while it was 68.29 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -3.61%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 324 polling stations in 190. Uran constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 309.

Extent: 190. Uran constituency comprises of the following areas of Raigad district of Maharashtra: Uran Tehsil, Khalapur Tehsil (Part) - Revenue Circle Chauk, Panvel Tehsil (Part), Revenue Circle Owle and Poyanje.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Uran is: 18.9118 73.1089.

