Uravakonda Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Uravakonda Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME PPOI -- -- D. Shivakumar YSRCP -- -- Y. Visweswara Reddy INC -- -- Podapati. Rama Naidu PSHP -- -- Viswanatha Reddy.K JSP -- -- Sake Ravikumar IND -- -- Kuruba Laleppa IND -- -- Kummathi Hanumantha Reddy TDP -- -- Payyavula Keshav NOTA -- -- Nota IND -- -- B. Rajesh IND -- -- Molak. Balaramanjineyulu IND -- -- D. Radha IND -- -- V. Kesava Narayana IND -- -- S. Venkateswara IND -- -- M. Visweswaraiah BJP -- -- Kotha Sreenivasulu

149. Uravakonda is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in Rayalaseema region of Andhra Pradesh and falls in Anantapur district. Andhra Pradesh is located in South India. Seat is unreserved.This Rural constituency has 2,15,744 voters of which 1,07,637 are male and 1,08,085 are female and 22 voters of the third gender.In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Uravakonda, recorded a voter turnout of 85.74%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 85.82% and in 2009, 76.29% of Uravakonda's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh state Assembly elections, Y Visweswara Reddy of YSRCP won in this seat defeating TDP's candidate by a margin of 2,275 votes which was 1.37% of the total votes polled. Y Visweswara Reddy polled a total of 1,66,065 (45.29%) votes.TDP's Payyavula Keshav won this seat in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections beating the INC candidate by a margin of 229 (0.16%) votes. Payyavula Keshav polled 1,42,910 which was 45.29% of the total votes polled.Uravakonda went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.Constituency name in other Indian languages: उरवकोन्डा (Hindi), (Bangla), (Tamil), and ఉరవకొండ (Telugu).State name in other Indian languages: आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi), অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali), आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi), આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati), ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil), ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu), ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada), and ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam)