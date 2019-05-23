English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Uravakonda Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Uravakonda (ఉరవకొండ) MLA (Member of Legislative Assembly / Vidhayak)
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Uravakonda (ఉరవకొండ) MLA (Member of Legislative Assembly / Vidhayak)
149. Uravakonda is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in Rayalaseema region of Andhra Pradesh and falls in Anantapur district. Andhra Pradesh is located in South India. Seat is unreserved.
This Rural constituency has 2,15,744 voters of which 1,07,637 are male and 1,08,085 are female and 22 voters of the third gender.
In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Uravakonda, recorded a voter turnout of 85.74%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 85.82% and in 2009, 76.29% of Uravakonda's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).
In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh state Assembly elections, Y Visweswara Reddy of YSRCP won in this seat defeating TDP's candidate by a margin of 2,275 votes which was 1.37% of the total votes polled. Y Visweswara Reddy polled a total of 1,66,065 (45.29%) votes.
TDP's Payyavula Keshav won this seat in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections beating the INC candidate by a margin of 229 (0.16%) votes. Payyavula Keshav polled 1,42,910 which was 45.29% of the total votes polled.
Uravakonda went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
Constituency name in other Indian languages: उरवकोन्डा (Hindi), (Bangla), (Tamil), and ఉరవకొండ (Telugu).
State name in other Indian languages: आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi), অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali), आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi), આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati), ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil), ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu), ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada), and ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
live
Status
party name
candidate name
--
--
--
--
AWAITED
In the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, Uravakonda, recorded a voter turnout of 85.74%. The voter turnout in the 2014 Assembly elections was 85.82% and in 2009, 76.29% of Uravakonda's voters came out to elect their Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA).
Uravakonda Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
PPOI
--
--
D. Shivakumar
YSRCP
--
--
Y. Visweswara Reddy
INC
--
--
Podapati. Rama Naidu
PSHP
--
--
Viswanatha Reddy.K
JSP
--
--
Sake Ravikumar
IND
--
--
Kuruba Laleppa
IND
--
--
Kummathi Hanumantha Reddy
TDP
--
--
Payyavula Keshav
NOTA
--
--
Nota
IND
--
--
B. Rajesh
IND
--
--
Molak. Balaramanjineyulu
IND
--
--
D. Radha
IND
--
--
V. Kesava Narayana
IND
--
--
S. Venkateswara
IND
--
--
M. Visweswaraiah
BJP
--
--
Kotha Sreenivasulu
In the 2014 Andhra Pradesh state Assembly elections, Y Visweswara Reddy of YSRCP won in this seat defeating TDP's candidate by a margin of 2,275 votes which was 1.37% of the total votes polled. Y Visweswara Reddy polled a total of 1,66,065 (45.29%) votes.
TDP's Payyavula Keshav won this seat in the 2009 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections beating the INC candidate by a margin of 229 (0.16%) votes. Payyavula Keshav polled 1,42,910 which was 45.29% of the total votes polled.
Uravakonda went to the polls in Phase 1 of the 2019 Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The election results for the seat are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
Constituency name in other Indian languages: उरवकोन्डा (Hindi), (Bangla), (Tamil), and ఉరవకొండ (Telugu).
State name in other Indian languages: आंध्र प्रदेश (Hindi), অন্ধ্রপ্রদেশ (Bengali), आंध्र प्रदेश (Marathi), આંધ્રપ્રદેશ (Gujarati), ஆந்திரபிரதேசம் (Tamil), ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ (Telugu), ಆಂಧ್ರಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada), and ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Monday 13 May , 2019 News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- PM Narendra Modi Director Omung Kumar Finds Vivek Oberoi’s Tweet Unfunny, Calls it a Mistake
- Ananya Panday Celebrates Suhana Khan's 19th Birthday with 'Charlie's Angels' Throwback Pic
- PUBG Mobile: Five Reasons Why PUBG The Most Popular Battle Royale Game in India
- The Sony-Microsoft Game Streaming Partnership is Surprising, but Clever
- Tesla's India-Entry Can Become a Reality Thanks to Ashok Leyland, CV Maker Open to Work With Elon Musk
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results