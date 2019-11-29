Urea Crisis Leading to Clashes in Madhya Pradesh, Says LoP Gopal Bhargav; CM Nath Refutes Claims

Bhopal: Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) functionary and Leader of Opposition Gopal Bhargav on Friday said clashes were taking place in the state due to shortage of urea and police were beating up farmers who were demanding adequate supply of the same.

Hours after it was reported that farmers were seen waiting in queues for hours for urea, Bhargav took to Twitter on Friday to hit out at the Kamal Nath-led Congress government over the issue.

He said that instead of managing urea supplies, the state government is busy black-marketing the fertiliser. "The Congress government and black-marketing are two sides of the same coin. Instead of resolving the issue, farmers are being attacked by police and clashes over urea are being reported from several places... Such a situation had never arose during the previous BJP government," he said.

किसानों को यूरिया प्रबंधन करने के बजाए सरकार का तंत्र कालाबाजारी के प्रबंधन में लगा है। @BJP4MP की सरकार में किसानों को कभी भी खाद बीज और यूरिया के लिए असुविधा का सामना नहीं करना पड़ा लेकिन कांग्रेस सरकार में यूरिया की कालाबाजारी और खाद के बदले किसानों को लाठी मिलना आम बात है। — Gopal Bhargava (Leader of Opposition) (@bhargav_gopal) November 29, 2019

Soon after, the chief minister hit back saying there was no urea crisis in the state and his government was doing the needful to improve the situation. In a series of tweets, Nath said his government is in constant touch with the Centre seeking adequate supply and farmers need not worry over the issue.

"Distribution of urea is being done continuously according to the supply. Compared to last year, we have ensured availability and sale of higher quantity of urea so far," he said, adding the distribution mechanism is ready for disbursement of the same to farmers in accordance with demand.

प्रदेश में किसान भाइयों को यूरिया की पर्याप्त आपूर्ति को लेकर व कालाबाज़ारी रोकने को लेकर पूर्व में ही निर्देश जारी किये जा चुके है।3/3 — Office Of Kamal Nath (@OfficeOfKNath) November 29, 2019

Congress media cell coordinator Narendra Saluja said the BJP-led central government has exposed its anti-farmer face by reducing the quota of urea during the peak Rabi season. "The government had demanded supply of 18 lakh metric tonnes of urea but the state's quota was fixed at 15.40 lakh metric tonnes," he said.

For the October-November period, the Centre gave only 6.70 lakh metric tonnes of urea as against the demand of 8.75 lakh metric tonnes, said the Congress leader, adding the state government is making all effort to ensure adequate supply of the fertiliser for farmers.

