English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Urjit Patel Finally Defending RBI from Modi, Better Late Than Never: Rahul Gandhi
Congress president Rahul Gandhi said country will never allow the BJP-RSS combine to "capture" institutions.
File photo of Congress president Rahul Gandhi.
Loading...
New Delhi: Congress president Rahul Gandhi said on Monday it is nice to see RBI Governor Urjit Patel "finally defending" the central bank from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and noted that the country will never allow the BJP-RSS combine to "capture" institutions.
He said it was not too late for the RBI governor to stand in defence of the Reserve Bank of India, after reports said there was a rift between Patel and 'Team Modi'.
"Nice that Mr Patel is finally defending the RBI from 'Mr 56'. Better late then never (sic). India will never allow the BJP/ RSS to capture our institutions," Gandhi said on Twitter.
Former finance minister and Congress leader P Chidambaram said there must have been some grave reason why RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya pitched for "effective independence" of the bank and, in the footnote, said he is grateful to Patel for encouraging him to explore the subject.
"So I think the matter is serious enough and it'll be best if the RBI and the government don't talk across each other through lectures, we've had two already," he said.
Chidambaram said it would be better if the time-honoured practice of the finance minister and the governor of the RBI meet in private and discuss issues.
"We have done that in the past and it has worked well, why are people delivering lectures across each other I don't know," he said when asked about the controversy.
As per reports, the long-simmering discord between the central bank and the government is turning into a very public brawl. Acharya in a hard-hitting speech Friday on central bank's independence startled his audience by invoking Argentina of 2010.
Acharya had said governments that do not respect central bank's independence would sooner or later incur the "wrath of financial markets, ignite economic fire and come to rue the day they undermined an important regulatory institution".
Amid instances of apparent differences between the government and the RBI, Acharya emphasised that undermining a central bank's independence is akin to committing a "self goal" for any government.
Delivering the A D Shroff Memorial Lecture, he said, "What matters is the effective independence with which these powers (vested in the Acts governing the RBI or any central bank) can be exercised in practice."
He said it was not too late for the RBI governor to stand in defence of the Reserve Bank of India, after reports said there was a rift between Patel and 'Team Modi'.
"Nice that Mr Patel is finally defending the RBI from 'Mr 56'. Better late then never (sic). India will never allow the BJP/ RSS to capture our institutions," Gandhi said on Twitter.
Former finance minister and Congress leader P Chidambaram said there must have been some grave reason why RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya pitched for "effective independence" of the bank and, in the footnote, said he is grateful to Patel for encouraging him to explore the subject.
"So I think the matter is serious enough and it'll be best if the RBI and the government don't talk across each other through lectures, we've had two already," he said.
Chidambaram said it would be better if the time-honoured practice of the finance minister and the governor of the RBI meet in private and discuss issues.
"We have done that in the past and it has worked well, why are people delivering lectures across each other I don't know," he said when asked about the controversy.
As per reports, the long-simmering discord between the central bank and the government is turning into a very public brawl. Acharya in a hard-hitting speech Friday on central bank's independence startled his audience by invoking Argentina of 2010.
Acharya had said governments that do not respect central bank's independence would sooner or later incur the "wrath of financial markets, ignite economic fire and come to rue the day they undermined an important regulatory institution".
Amid instances of apparent differences between the government and the RBI, Acharya emphasised that undermining a central bank's independence is akin to committing a "self goal" for any government.
Delivering the A D Shroff Memorial Lecture, he said, "What matters is the effective independence with which these powers (vested in the Acts governing the RBI or any central bank) can be exercised in practice."
| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Explained: Decoding 'Mandir Vs Masjid' Dispute
-
Saturday 27 October , 2018
Sidhu Hits Back On Amritsar Train Tragedy
-
Friday 26 October , 2018
Supreme Court's Verdict On CBI Tussle: All You Need To Know
-
Friday 26 October , 2018
Stubble Burning Continues To Pollute Delhi Air But Can We Blame Our Farmers?
-
Monday 22 October , 2018
Watch: Petrol and Autorickshaw Strike Cripples Delhi's Commute
Explained: Decoding 'Mandir Vs Masjid' Dispute
Saturday 27 October , 2018 Sidhu Hits Back On Amritsar Train Tragedy
Friday 26 October , 2018 Supreme Court's Verdict On CBI Tussle: All You Need To Know
Friday 26 October , 2018 Stubble Burning Continues To Pollute Delhi Air But Can We Blame Our Farmers?
Monday 22 October , 2018 Watch: Petrol and Autorickshaw Strike Cripples Delhi's Commute
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ananya Panday Rings in 20th Birthday With Family, Receives Best Gift Ever
- A Refresh Could Give The Mac Mini a More Pro Personality
- American Sisters Sue USA Gymnastics over Sex Abuse Scandal
- Have we Already Seen The New Apple AirPods, And Didn’t Even Realize it?
- Tokyo Garden Loses Fortune Because Attendant was Scared of Foreigners
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...