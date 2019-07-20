Sheila Dikshit, Three-time Delhi Chief Minister and Congress Leader, Passes Away at 81 | LIVE Updates

Just heard about the tragic demise of @SheilaDikshit ji. What terrible terrible news. I’ve always known her as a very warm & affectionate lady. She did wonders for Delhi as CM & will be greatly missed by all who knew her. May her soul rest in peace.

Sheila Dikshit was Undergoing Treatment at Fortis Escorts Heart Institute | In a statement from Fortis Escorts Heart Institute, Okhla, it read “Sheila Dixit was brought in the morning on July 20, 2019 to Fortis Escorts Heart Institute, Okhla, New Delhi, in a critical condition with cardiac arrest. A multi-disciplinary team of doctors, led by Dr Ashok Seth, Chairman, Fortis Escorts Heart Institute, carried out the advanced resuscitative measures. Her condition stabilised temporarily. However, she had another cardiac arrest and despite all the resuscitative efforts, passed away at 3:55 pm on 20th of July 2019.”

Deeply saddened by the demise of Sheila Dikshit Ji. Blessed with a warm and affable personality, she made a noteworthy contribution to Delhi’s development. Condolences to her family and supporters. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/jERrvJlQ4X — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 20, 2019

Just now got to know about the extremely terrible news about the passing away of Mrs Sheila Dikshit ji. It is a huge loss for Delhi and her contribution will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to her family members. May her soul rest in peace — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) July 20, 2019

Just heard about the tragic demise of @SheilaDikshit ji. What terrible terrible news. I’ve always known her as a very warm & affectionate lady. She did wonders for Delhi as CM & will be greatly missed by all who knew her. May her soul rest in peace. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) July 20, 2019

The three-time chief minister galvanised the Congress party in Delhi, ruling uncontested from 1998-2013. Her tenure saw a period of dominance in the capital by the Congress party, until her loss to current chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party’s Arvind Kejriwal in 2013.Sheila Dikshit served as a parliamentarian from the Kannauj constituency from 1984-1989 and also served as a Union minister from 1986-1989. Her political career from Delhi started in earnest in 1998, when she defeated the BJP’s Lal Bihari Tiwari from east Delhi in the Lok Sabha election and became the CM the next year.Dikshit represented the Gole Market assembly from 1998-2003 and the New Delhi parliamentary constituency seat in 2008. “In each of these elections, she always started her campaign with a walk through her old Gole Market seats, where she would meet with her voters. Her connect with the people of Delhi was unparalleled,” said a Congress leader.During the Congress’s tenure in Delhi, Dikshit brought in several key projects and is widely credited with converting the city. Her governance, officials in the Delhi government set, was responsible for ushering in key reforms. “She brought in reforms to the power sector, a series of social security schemes and also greatly enhanced the city’s infrastructure during her tenure,” said a former principal secretary in Dikshit’s cabinet.After losing in Delhi in 2013, Dikshit remained a key, albeit inconsistently utilized member of the Congress’s arsenal. She was sworn in as governor of Kerala in March 2014, but resigned in less than a month. She was declared the CM candidate for the UP elections in 2017, but would later withdraw.She was appointed as the President of the Delhi Congress’s state unit in January 2019 ahead of the Lok Sabha polls and would contest unsuccessfully from the North East Lok Sabha seat.“But during this entire time, Sheila Dikhit remained a valuable part of the Congress and its association with Delhi. She was the reason as to why the Congress had such strong roots in the capital,” said a former Congress state minister.Dikshit, a veteran politician, was the Delhi party chief during the Lok Sabha elections. The three-time former chief minister was appointed president of the city unit after the incumbent Ajay Maken stepped down citing health issues in January this year.Despite being an octagenarian, Sheila Dikshit led the party in the Lok Sabha polls and herself contested against Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari from the North East Delhi seat. She lost by over 3.66 lakh votes.The Congress had lost all seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi to the BJP with huge margins. However, under Dikshit's leadership the party managed to push Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidates to the third place in five of the seven seats, besides registering a growth in its vote share.After the Congress' defeat in Delhi, Sheila Dikshit had offered her resignation to the party president but it was not accepted."We regret to hear of the passing of Smt Sheila Dikshit," the Congress said in a tweet. "Lifelong congresswoman and as three time CM of Delhi she transformed the face of Delhi. Our condolences to her family and friends. Hope they find strength in this time of grief."Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was deeply saddened by the Dikshit's demise. "Blessed with a warm and affable personality, she made a noteworthy contribution to Delhi’s development. Condolences to her family and supporters."Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi also expressed grief.A number of politicians, including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, National Conference's Omar Abdullah, Peoples Democratic Party's Mehbooba expressed their grief and offered their condolences.Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah described Dikshit as "a very and affectionate lady".Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh also expressed his shock at the demise. "In her death, the country has lost a dedicated Congress Leader of the masses. People of Delhi will always remember her contribution to the development Delhi during her tenure as Chief Minister for three years," he said in a statement.