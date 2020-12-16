Urmila Matondkar's Instagram Account Hacked, Actor Files FIR With Maha Cyber

Mumbai: Actor-politician Urmila Matondkar on Wednesday said her Instagram account has been hacked, following which she has filed an FIR with Maharashtra Cyber, the state police’s cyber wing. Matondkar took to Twitter to report that her Instagram profile was compromised after she responded to a direct message (DM) on the photo-video sharing app.

“My Instagram account has been hacked @instagram. First they DM you and ask to follow a few steps and verify the account and then it gets hacked. Really!? #NotDone,” the 46-year-old actor wrote on the microblogging site. In a subsequent tweet, Matondkar said she has filed a First Information Report (FIR) with Maharashtra Cyber about the account hack, adding women must not take “cyber crimes” lightly.

“‘Cyber crimes’ is not something that women should take lightly.. as I went to file FIR on my @instagram ac hacking met this dynamic DCP #cybercrime @MumbaiPolice Smt. Rashmi Karandikar who enlightened me lot more on the issue. Will surely be working on it in future. @MahaCyber1,” she said. Posts from Matondkar’s Instagram account were wiped out, with the display name changed to “Instagram Support”.

“This is an automated message sent to you. If you have infringed copyright, you will receive an automated message,” the message read on her profile. Matondkar, who had contested the 2019 Lok Sabha election from north Mumbai constituency as a Congress candidate, recently joined the Shiv Sena.

