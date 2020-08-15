US--Election 2020-Connecticut-Congress, ADVISORY

EDITORS, NEWS DIRECTORS:

Tuesday’s Republican primary in Connecticut’s 2nd congressional district is too close to call.

Thomas Gilmer leads Justin Anderson by 38 votes, out of more than 18,500 counted. That’s a lead of 0.2 percentage points.

Connecticut law calls for a mandatory recount if the margin between the top two candidates is less than 0.5 percentage points. The secretary of state’s office announced Friday that the race would go to a recount.

Gilmer announced that he was quitting the race after being arrested on domestic violence charges on the eve of the primary. However, he didn’t officially withdraw from the election.

The Associated Press wont declare a winner in the race before the recount is complete and the state certifies the results.

