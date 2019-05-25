English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
US Must Stand For Religious Freedom in India: Congresswoman After Modi's Re-election
Claiming that his regime has corresponded with hate crimes against Muslims, Congresswoman Ilhan Omar took to Twitter asking the United States to stand for religious freedom in India.
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
New Delhi: Amid congratulatory messages and calls post his re-election as Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has found an unexpected critic in US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar. Claiming that his regime has corresponded with hate crimes against Muslims, Omar took to Twitter asking the United States to stand for religious freedom in India.
"PM Modi's rule in India has corresponded with the spread of violent Hindu nationalism and hate crimes against Muslims.The United States should stand for religious freedom in India and the fair treatment of all religious minorities," she said.
US President Donald Trump, among other world leaders, congratulated Modi on his massive victory in the Lok Sabha elections. The two leaders are set to meet in Japan later this year during the G20 Summit.
News18 wrote to Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard. This story will be updated as and when a response is received.
The Bhartiya Janata Party, on Thursday, rode to victory with a massive mandate—bigger than what the party had received five years ago.
