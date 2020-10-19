US Presidential Election 2020 LIVE Updates: Practising Catholic Joe Biden Hopes to Peel Believers Away from Donald Trump

US Presidential Election 2020 LIVE Updates: A rosary around his wrist, Joe Biden often speaks of the great comfort his Catholic faith has brought him in overcoming the tragedies that have deeply marked his life. When Americans vote on November 3, the Democratic presidential candidate hopes he will have persuaded enough of his fellow Catholics to back him; a majority of them supported Donald Trump in 2016. Every Sunday, or nearly so, the former vice president attends Mass at St. Joseph on the Brandywine, a small, quaint church in an affluent suburb of Wilmington, Delaware. It is there, in the church's vast and verdant cemetery, that lie the graves of his parents; his son Beau, who died of cancer in 2015; and of his first wife Neilia and their daughter Naomi, who were killed in a 1972 traffic accident as Neilia drove her three children to buy a Christmas tree. Beau and his brother Hunter survived the crash.
On Sunday morning, under the bright red fall foliage of a few scattered trees, Biden and wife Jill again visited the grave -- decorated with small American flags -- of Beau, a former Delaware attorney general. Barack Obama's vice president carried around his wrist the rosary that his son was wearing the day he died; Biden said in 2017 that he had not removed it since Beau passed. The product of Catholic schools, Biden lives his religion openly, on a daily basis, and always has. If he defeats Donald Trump in the November 3 election, he will become only America's second Catholic president, after John F. Kennedy.
“Wear a mask. Wash your hands. Vote out Donald Trump,” Joe Biden tweeted today. Notably, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden attacked President Donald Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic during dueling televised town halls after their second planned debate was canceled.
In 2016, Trump lost the popular vote to Hillary Clinton, but won enough states to garner the electoral votes needed to become president.
Oct 19, 2020 8:25 (IST)
Iowa : Trump won easily in Iowa four years ago, beating Clinton by nearly 10 points, but the race appears close this time in the midwestern farming state. Trump held a campaign rally in Iowa last week, a sign he is playing defense in a state he had been expected to win. RCP: Biden by 1.2
Oct 19, 2020 8:24 (IST)
Arizona: Arizona has been a Republican stronghold for decades, but its electorate is changing, with a growing Latino community and an influx of more liberal Californians. Conservative voters appreciate Trump's efforts to restrict immigration and build a wall on the border with Mexico.But Trump has hurt his prospects by repeatedly denigrating the late senator John McCain, who represented Arizona and still looms large over its politics. McCain's widow, Cindy McCain, has endorsed Biden. RCP: Biden by 4.0
Oct 19, 2020 8:23 (IST)
North Carolina: This traditionally conservative state went to Trump by three points four years ago but both parties acknowledge it is now too close to call. North Carolina's governor is a popular Democrat who has won praise for his balanced response to the pandemic. Republicans based their national convention here, although it ended up being largely online. RCP: Biden by 2.7
Oct 19, 2020 8:20 (IST)
Florida: The largest of the swing states anchors the Sun Belt, the band of states across the US South and Southwest rapidly growing in population, and features agriculture, military industry and large numbers of retirees. Republicans are mounting a fierce defense here, with Democrats accusing them of suppressing the vote, particularly in communities of color. The state's huge Latino population will be key, and polls show them aligned with the Democratic ticket less than in 2016. At the same time, polls show seniors swinging away from Trump because of his handling of the pandemic. Most experts say Florida is a Trump firewall; if it's breached, Trump likely loses the White House. RCP: Biden by 1.4.
Oct 19, 2020 8:17 (IST)
Wisconsin: Democrat Hillary Clinton opted against campaigning in America's dairyland in 2016, and voters punished her for it. This year Democrats highlighted Wisconsin, locating their national convention there although the gathering moved online over coronavirus concerns. Trump and Biden have campaigned in the state, while Vice President Mike Pence and Biden running mate Kamala Harris have also visited. RCP: Biden by 6.3
Oct 19, 2020 8:07 (IST)
Michigan: Michigan narrowly tipped for Trump in 2016 and is being fiercely contested this year. Trump has visited the Great Lakes state to argue he is ushering in an American comeback, but voters are concerned about the coronavirus' impact on the economy and the president's response to the pandemic. Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer has clashed repeatedly with the president and her enforced lockdowns have angered conservatives. Gun-toting protestors staged demonstrations outside the state capitol this summer and members of a right-wing group were arrested recently for plotting to kidnap the governor.
RCP: Biden by 7.2
Oct 19, 2020 8:05 (IST)
Key Battlegrounds That Will Decide US Election | The November 3 US presidential election is boiling down to a handful of key states that will decide the race between Democrat Joe Biden and President Donald Trump. This time polls have him behind in all six -- albeit by narrow margins in some. Trump also trails by a slim margin in three other states he won in 2016 -- Georgia, Iowa and Ohio, according to an average of state polls by the website RealClearPolitics (RCP).
Pennsylvania
Biden's birth state is the largest at play in the Rust Belt, a north-central region marked by decades of industrial decline. Trump volunteers are swarming the state, including city suburbs where they are canvassing door-to-door. On the Democratic side, former president Barack Obama is to make his first appearance on the campaign trail on Wednesday at an event in Philadelphia for his former vice president. Pennsylvania's big cities will vote heavily for Biden, while its rural west and conservative central regions are committed to Trump. Its suburbs and northeast will be critical. RCP average: Biden leads by 5.6 percentage points.
Oct 19, 2020 7:56 (IST)
Young US Poll Workers Brace for Election Day | After scrambling to replace an aging force of poll workers most at risk from the coronavirus, US election officials face the challenge of running the Nov. 3 voting with untested volunteers tasked with following strict health protocols in an intensely partisan environment. A nationwide drive that recruited hundreds of thousands of younger poll workers - the people who set up equipment, check in voters and process ballots - means most battleground states will not be understaffed, a Reuters review of Florida, Georgia, Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin found. In nearly all of those states, more poll workers have already been recruited than worked the 2016 presidential election, according to data from the U.S. Election Assistance Commission, state election officials and private poll worker recruitment campaigns. Wisconsin did not have complete data.
Oct 19, 2020 7:51 (IST)
Oct 19, 2020 7:47 (IST)
Why is the Electoral College a Controversial Institution |In November 2016, Trump won 306 electoral votes. Indignant, millions of Americans had signed a petition calling on Republican electors to block him. The effort was mostly in vain, as only two electors, in Texas, defected, ultimately giving him 304 votes. Republicans had denounced the move as a desperate attempt by activists refusing to accept defeat, news agency AFP reported. The extraordinary 2016 situation of losing the popular vote but winning the election was not unprecedented. Five presidents in all have risen to the office this way. John Quincy Adams was the first, in 1824, against Andrew Jackson. More recently, the 2000 election resulted in an epic Florida entanglement between George W. Bush and Democrat Al Gore. Gore had ultimately won nearly 500,000 more votes nationwide, but when Florida was awarded to Bush, it pushed the Republican's Electoral College total to 271 -- and victory.
Oct 19, 2020 7:38 (IST)
What is the US Electoral College and How Does It Work? | The 538 members of the US Electoral College gather in their state's respective capitals every four years after the presidential election to designate the winner, AFP reports. A presidential candidate must obtain an absolute majority of the college vote -- or 270 of the 538 -- to win. The system originated with the US Constitution in 1787, establishing the rules for indirect, single-round presidential elections. The country's Founding Fathers saw the system as a compromise between direct presidential elections with universal suffrage, and an election by members of Congress -- an approach rejected as insufficiently democratic. Since then, hundreds of amendments have been proposed to Congress in efforts to modify or abolish the Electoral College, but none has succeeded. Debate was rekindled with Trump's victory. If 2020's race is a nail-biter, then the Electoral College will surely return to the spotlight.
There are two main parties in the American political system - The Republicans and the Democrats. The Presidential contest is usually between the candidates fronted by both parties.
Oct 19, 2020 7:23 (IST)
House Speaker Pelosi Says 'I'm Optimistic' on Coronavirus Relief Deal before US Election |House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Sunday differences remain with President Donald Trump's administration on a wide-ranging coronavirus relief package but she was optimistic legislation could be pushed through before Election Day. Pelosi, the top elected Democrat, said she wanted a bill passed before the Nov. 3 presidential election between Republican Trump and Democrat Joe Biden but acknowledged an agreement would have to come within 48 hours for that to happen. "I'm optimistic because, again, we've been back and forth on all of this," Pelosi said in an interview with ABC's "This Week."
Oct 19, 2020 7:20 (IST)
US presidential elections are determined by electoral votes, allotted to U.S. states and territories based largely on their populations, rather than by a tally of the popular vote nationwide. Trump campaigned on Saturday in Michigan and Wisconsin, two battleground states he narrowly won in the 2016 election.
Oct 19, 2020 7:20 (IST)
Donald Trump Can Still Win This Race, Warns Biden Campaign Manager |While Trump lags in opinion polls at a national level and in many battleground states, Biden campaign manager Jen O'Malley Dillon said over the weekend that the national figures are misleading because must-win states are close. "We cannot become complacent because the very searing truth is that Donald Trump can still win this race, and every indication we have shows that this thing is going to come down to the wire," she wrote in a memo to donors.
Oct 19, 2020 7:18 (IST)
Prez Trump Doesn’t Wear Mask During Nevada Church Service |Trump, a Republican, was spending his Sunday in Nevada, a state he hopes to wrest away from Democrats after narrowly losing it in 2016. Early in-person voting in the state began on Saturday. The president, who rarely goes to church but has remained popular among evangelical Christians for his opposition to abortion and for appointing conservative judges, began his day by attending a service at the International Church of Las Vegas. Trump, who recently came down with his own bout of COVID-19, did not wear a mask for the indoor service.
Oct 19, 2020 7:16 (IST)
27.7 Million Americans Have Already Cast Ballots |Some 27.7 million Americans have already cast ballots either by mail or in person ahead of the Nov. 3 election, according to the US Elections Project at the University of Florida. The record-shattering figure is being driven in part by concerns about crowds at polling sites on Election Day amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Oct 19, 2020 7:14 (IST)
Biden Attacks Trump in North Carolina over Covid-19; President to Campaign in Nevada |President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden were courting early voters on Sunday in the competitive states of Nevada and North Carolina, as the final presidential debate looms later this week. In North Carolina, a battleground where 1.4 million, or 20%, of the state's registered voters had already voted as of Sunday morning, Biden urged residents to cast ballots as soon as possible. "We gotta keep the incredible momentum going; we can't let up," he said at a "drive-in rally" in Durham, as attendees sitting in their cars honked in approval. "Don't wait - go vote today."
From quoting Pope John Paul II on the campaign trail to frequently invoking his Irish Catholic roots, the 77-year-old Biden is determined not to cede the terrain of religion to Republicans.
The stakes are high: Trump carried the 2016 election over Hillary Clinton thanks to razor-thin victories in several key battleground states. Every vote will count on Election Day. And Catholic voters offer Biden a rare opportunity to appeal to the "swing voters" who often switch parties from one election to the next. In 2016, 52 percent of Catholics supported Trump, to 45 percent for Clinton, according to the Pew Research Center. With Catholics representing some one-fifth of the American populace, that gap is not insignificant.
Yet American Catholics are far from a homogenous group: six in 10 white Catholics backed Trump in 2016, while nearly seven in 10 Hispanic Catholics voted for Clinton. And many key members of the Trump administration are Catholic.
"We see the Catholic vote across the board to be a critical constituency to this campaign," Josh Dickson, the faith engagement director for the Biden campaign, told AFP.
But the question of abortion could be troublesome for Biden, even in his own strongly Democratic state of Delaware. Biden supports the Supreme Court's landmark 1973 decision in the case of Roe v. Wade that ensured women's right to abortion. If elected, he has promised to safeguard that ruling through congressional action if necessary.
John Dolan, an engineer in his 50s who also attends Mass at St. Joseph on the Brandywine, told AFP he didn't care whether Biden was "Jewish, Roman Catholic, Lutheran or atheist." He said he had not yet decided how to vote. "But you know, as a Roman Catholic, it's hard for me to support someone who basically is" pro-choice. "They should be pro-life." Basking in the autumn sun on the bank of the Christina River in Wilmington, Rudy Antonini Jr., a 71-year-old retired attorney, said he will be voting for Trump. "I got nothing against Joe Biden personally. I think he's a nice guy," he told AFP. But "he's not pro-life, he's pro-choice. So that's a violation of the Catholic principles."
Last year, a Catholic priest refused to give Biden communion because of the Democrat's pro-choice stance -- prompting Biden to point out that he had even received communion from the pope.
Asked how damaging the issue could be for Biden, Dickson stressed that "Catholics in the United States are very diverse in terms of their viewpoints, in terms of their backgrounds" and are "multi-issue voters" -- often looking beyond the single issue of abortion.
Dickson said Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris are "the clear moral choice in this election."
Capri Cafaro, a former Ohio officeholder now at American University, agrees that many Catholics will look beyond Biden's position on abortion. They "can identify with how he tries, the genuine struggle that he has, trying to rectify his own personal faith beliefs with policy decisions," she said.
Outside an ice cream shop in Wilmington's Little Italy neighborhood, 41-year-old property manager Alexandra Johnson has made her choice: "Definitely I'm voting for Biden." "I don't look at if it's Democrat or Republican," said Johnson, a mother of four who is Catholic. "I look at what's going to better help in the future." "I think he has a better future for my children in general -- so that's where I'm at."