US Presidential Election 2020 LIVE Updates: Mics to be Muted in Final Showdown Between Trump & Biden to Stop Interruptions

Early this month, the Department of Labor published a rule to appropriately identify wage levels for H-1B holders and other foreign labour programmes, which according to the White House will improve…
Biden Leads Trump With Fortnight to Go for Elections, But Can Opinion Polls be Trusted This Year? | Donald Trump's victory in the US presidential election four years ago brought into question as never before the reliability of opinion polls. Can they be believed this time around? With 16 days to go before the November 3 election, Democrat Joe Biden is ahead of the Republican president by 9.0 percentage points nationally, according to polling averages from the RealClearPolitics website. But in the United States, candidates win the White House not through the popular vote, but with the Electoral College. In 2016, Trump lost the popular vote to Hillary Clinton, but won enough states to garner the electoral votes needed to become president. This year, six states are seen as key to winning the White House: Florida, North Carolina, Arizona, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Michigan. Read full story here.
Rolling Stone Magazine Endorses Biden | “We’ve lived for the past four years under a man categorically unfit to be president,” the magazine’s editorial read. “Fortunately for America, Joe Biden is Donald Trump’s opposite in nearly every category: the Democratic presidential nominee evinces competence, compassion, steadiness, integrity, and restraint,” it added.
US Supreme Court to Hear Trump Appeal of Ruling Against Border Wall Funds | The US Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear an appeal by President Donald Trump's administration of a ruling that he overstepped his constitutional powers by diverting military funds to pay for his promised wall along the US-Mexico border. At issue is the legality of the president's decision, after Congress refused to appropriate money he sought for the wall, to shift other funds already provided by lawmakers for other purposes. The Justice Department appealed a lower court's June 26 decision that Trump's administration lacked the authority to shift the military funds toward the border project because the so-called Appropriations Clause of the U.S. Constitution exclusively grants the power of the purse to Congress. The border wall was a central 2016 campaign promise by Trump, a Republican seeking re-election on November 3.
Exxon Mobil, After Trump's Fundraising Remarks, Says its CEO and Trump Had no Phone Call | Exxon Mobil Corp said there had been no phone call between its chief executive, Darren Woods, and President Donald Trump after the president invoked the company's name at a rally in Arizona on Monday when he said he could raise more money than his Democratic rival Joe Biden. Trump, at the rally, said he could raise large sums of money if he wanted to by calling oil and Wall Street executives. He proceeded to paint a scenario of what he could do - though Trump said he would not actually make the kind of phone call he described. "We are aware of the President's statement regarding a hypothetical call with our CEO…and just so we're all clear, it never happened," Exxon said on Twitter.
Trump Tells Staffers, 'We're Going To Win'| President Donald Trump is bucking up his campaign staffers 15 days from Election Day, amid worrisome public and private polling. On a conference call Monday, Trump says, “We’re going to win. I wouldn’t have told you that maybe two or three weeks ago.” Addressing stories about declining morale at his campaign, Trump said hes never been more confident in his chances, “Today is the best single day that I’ve felt on either campaign.” He added: “We have never been in as strong a position as we are today.” Trump encouraged his staffers to ignore news reports about the state of the race.
As US Election Looms, Europe Weighs Risk of a Disputed Result | - With less than three weeks until the U.S. presidential election, European capitals are concerned about the risk of a disputed outcome and the impact it would have in the United States and abroad. One British bookmaker is offering 9/4 that Trump will lose the popular vote but be re-elected, odds that imply a 69% probability. A poll of global fund managers by Bank of America found 60% expected the result to be disputed. In major European capitals, where many quietly hope the election will produce a change of president and a shift in U.S. policy on issues from climate to trade, NATO and the Iran nuclear deal, caution prevails. "The majority of EU governments hope for a Biden victory, although no one would say that," one EU diplomat told Reuters. "Governments are looking at scenarios, contingency plans, although it remains to be seen what could be done in the case of Trump contesting the result."
Trump Appears to Cut into Biden's Lead in Pennsylvania: Poll |President Donald Trump appeared to cut into Democratic rival Joe Biden's lead in Pennsylvania, one of the election's most important battlegrounds, but Biden maintained a solid lead in Wisconsin, Reuters/Ipsos opinion polls showed on Monday. Reuters/Ipsos is polling likely voters in six states - Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Michigan, North Carolina, Florida and Arizona - that will play critical roles in deciding whether Trump wins a second term in office or if Biden ousts him.
Trump and Biden Urge Supporters to Vote Early | President Donald Trump implored supporters in Nevada on Sunday to cast ballots early in a state he narrowly lost in 2016, while Democrat Joe Biden urged North Carolina residents to "go vote today," as the final presidential debate looms later this week. Some 27.9 million Americans have already cast ballots either by mail or in person ahead of the Nov. 3 election, according to the U.S. Elections Project at the University of Florida. The record-shattering figure is being driven in part by concerns about crowds at polling sites on Election Day during the coronavirus pandemic. At a rally in Carson City, Nevada, a state where voting started on Saturday, Trump told attendees: "Early voting is underway, so get out and vote."
Republicans See Bright Spot In Voter Registration Push | The Republican Party has cut into Democrats’ advantage in voter registration tallies across some critical presidential battleground states, a fact they point to as evidence of steady and overlooked enthusiasm for President Donald Trump and his party. Even though Trump trails in national polls and struggles with fundraising with just weeks before Election Day, Republicans see their progress signing up voters in Florida, Pennsylvania, Arizona and other states as a rare bright spot. Democrats appear to have been set back by their decision to curb in-person voter registration drives during much of the pandemic. And in something of a reversal, Republicans are crowing about their success bringing in new voters who could ramp up turnout and deliver the White House to their candidate. The best thing for voter registration is enthusiasm for a candidate and the infrastructure, said Nick Trainor, director of battleground strategy for Trumps re-election campaign.
US House Speaker Pelosi, Mnuchin Narrow Differences on Aid Bill, Pelosi Spokesman Says | US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin "continued to narrow their differences" in a 53-minute telephone conversation on Monday about a fresh coronavirus aid package, Pelosi's spokesman, Drew Hammill, wrote on Twitter. Pelosi hopes that by the end of Tuesday there will be "clarity" on whether a coronavirus stimulus bill can be passed before the Nov. 3 elections, Hammill wrote. He said Pelosi and Mnuchin will talk again on Tuesday, and staff work on the matter will continue "around the clock."
US Supreme Court Rejects Republican Bid to Limit mail-in Voting in Pennsylvania | The US Supreme Court on Monday allowed an extension of the deadline for mail-in absentee ballots in Pennsylvania for the Nov. 3 elections, declining a Republican request to block a lower court's ruling that gave voters more time. The justices, divided 4-4, left in place a Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruling in favor of state Democrats that had extended the deadline for state election officials to receive mail-in ballots postmarked by the evening of Election Day until three days later.
Trump Calls Fauci a 'Disaster' and Seeks to Reassure his Team He Can Win | US President Donald Trump called coronavirus expert Anthony Fauci a "disaster" on Monday and sought to reassure campaign workers he still has a path to victory on Election Day 15 days away despite slipping opinion poll numbers. Trump and Fauci, a member of his coronavirus task force, have been at odds over how best to handle a pandemic that has killed more than 219,000 people in the United States and weakened the Republican president's Nov. 3 re-election bid. "Fauci is a disaster. If I listened to him, we’d have 500,000 deaths," Trump said on a call with campaign workers which the campaign allowed reporters to join.
Trump's Campaign Unhappy with Topics for Thursday's Debate | Trump backed out of a second scheduled debate set for last Thursday over a disagreement about the virtual format following his COVID-19 infection. At that time, he raised concerns about having his microphone muted. On Monday, Trump's campaign said it was unhappy with the announced set of topics for Thursday's debate, arguing that it should focus more on foreign policy and complaining that the nonpartisan group was tilted toward Biden.
No. of Americans Voting Early ahead of Election Day on Nov. 3 Crossed 30-million Mark | The news came the day the number of Americans voting early ahead of Election Day on Nov. 3 crossed the 30 million mark and as Trump tries to reframe a contest in which national and state opinion polls show him trailing. Trump repeatedly interrupted Biden during a chaotic and ill-tempered debate on Sept. 29, and Biden responded with insults.
Trump Objects to 'Mute' Button in Next Biden Matchup, but Debate Will Go On | Thursday's debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden will feature a mute button to allow each candidate to speak uninterrupted, organizers said on Monday, in a bid to avoid the disruptions that marred the first matchup. Trump's campaign objected to the change but said he would still take part. "President Trump is committed to debating Joe Biden regardless of last-minute rule changes from the biased commission in their latest attempt to provide advantage to their favored candidate," campaign manager Bill Stepien said. The Biden campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the latest developments.