US Presidential Election 2020 LIVE Updates: Obama Blasts Trump's Tweets, Track Record in 2020 Campaign Trail Debut

US Presidential Election 2020 LIVE Updates: Former President Barack Obama returned to the campaign trail on Wednesday with a blistering attack on Donald Trump with less than two weeks to go before the Republican president's Election Day face-off with Democratic nominee Joe Biden. Speaking at a drive-in rally in Philadelphia on behalf of Biden, his former vice president, and Democratic running mate Kamala Harris, Obama offered his fiercest critique yet of his successor. He took aim at Trump's divisive rhetoric, his track record in the Oval Office and his habit of re-tweeting conspiracy theories. "With Joe and Kamala at the helm, you’re not going to have to think about the crazy things they said every day," Obama said. "And that’s worth a lot. You’re not going to have to argue about them every day. It just won’t be so exhausting.”
Obama, who governed for two terms and remains one of the most popular figures in the Democratic Party, blasted Trump for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, noting that the president himself had fallen victim to the virus. "Donald Trump isn't suddenly going to protect all of us," he said. "He can't even take the basic steps to protect himself." "This is not a reality show. This is reality," Obama said in a nod to Trump's past as a reality TV host. "And the rest of us have had to live with the consequences of him proving himself incapable of taking the job seriously.”
‘Trump Can’t Change Her Mind’: Why First Lady Melania Remains Absent from Husband’s Campaign | First lady Melania Trump -- in a historic break from precedent -- has yet to set foot on the campaign trail this year even as her husband, President Donald Trump, fights for votes, especially among suburban White women with whom she could hold appeal. A source who knows the first lady told CNN Melania Trump is doing what she often does: whatever she feels like. "It is who she is," says the friend and former administration official of Trump's staying off the trail while other surrogates and family members tackle packed schedules in battleground states. "She does what she wants, when she wants ... She can be a contrarian," another former White House staffer said. Read full story here.
Oct 22, 2020 8:31 (IST)
US Deserves to Have Prez Who Understands Dignity of People, Says Kamala Harris | The US deserves to have a president who understands the dignity of people and guides the country in a way that Americans can regain their standing and get closer to those ideals they hold, Democratic vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris said on Wednesday. In her remarks during a virtual fund raiser, Harris slammed Trump for his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and the economic fallout because of it. "We deserve to have a President and to have a leadership in our country that understands the dignity of who we are and respects the dignity of who we are as a people, and guides our country, in a way that we can regain our standing and get closer to those ideals we hold," Harris said.
Oct 22, 2020 8:15 (IST)
‘Did More in 47 Months than Biden Did in 47 Years’: Trump | “I did more in 47 months than Biden did in 47 years. A VOTE for Republicans is a VOTE for SAFE communities, great JOBS, and a limitless FUTURE for ALL AMERICANS! http://Vote.DonaldJTrump.com,” US President Trump tweeted today.
US Coronavirus Aid Prospects Uncertain After Trump Blasts Democrats |High-level negotiations on a new coronavirus aid bill faced a setback on Wednesday when President Donald Trump accused Democrats of being unwilling to craft an acceptable compromise, despite reports of some progress earlier in the day. Trump, who has recently called for more stimulus as he trails in national opinion polls ahead of next month's election, blasted House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi in a tweet after she pushed for a roughly $2 trillion proposal with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. Trump on Twitter said he did not believe Democrats "will be willing to do what is right for our great American workers, or our wonderful USA itself, on Stimulus."
While Biden has been keeping a low profile over the past few days, Trump is seeking to recapture the enthusiasm of four years ago with daily rallies in battleground states.
Oct 22, 2020 7:58 (IST)
Obama Launches Attack on Trump, Appeals Voters to Elect Biden |Former US president Barack Obama delivered a diatribe against his successor Donald Trump on Wednesday, accusing him of mismanaging the pandemic, as he appealed to the people to come out and vote in favour of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden. "They have a plan for the economy and the coronavirus pandemic," Obama said in his maiden campaign appearance, asserting that the "Biden-Harris team will bring character and leadership back to government.
Oct 22, 2020 7:53 (IST)
Obama, in Pitch for Biden, Urges Black Men Not to Sit Out | Former President Barack Obama made his first in-person campaign pitch Wednesday for his former vice president, Joe Biden, urging voters in Philadelphia especially Black men not to sit out the election and risk reelecting President Donald Trump.
Oct 22, 2020 7:38 (IST)
Supreme Court Puts Curbside Voting On Hold In Alabama | The Supreme Court on Wednesday put on hold a lower court order that would have permitted curbside voting in Alabama in November. The justices’ vote was 5-3, with the court’s three liberals dissenting. As is typical when the Supreme Court acts on an emergency basis, the justices in the majority did not explain their decision. It was not clear how many counties might have offered curbside voting, allowing people to vote from their car by handing their ballot to a poll worker.
As he raises questions about his opponent Joe Biden’s standing with China, US President Trump’s taxes reveal details about his own activities there, including a previously unknown bank account.
Oct 22, 2020 7:29 (IST)
Voters in Florida and Alaska Report Threatening 'Vote for Trump' Emails | Federal and local law enforcement authorities in Florida are investigating the emails and have put out alerts on social media to warn voters. Voters in Florida and Alaska reported receiving menacing and deceptive emails Tuesday that used false claims about public voting information to threaten voters: “Vote for Trump on Election Day or we will come after you.” (There is no way for any group to know for whom individual voters cast their ballots.) One of the emails, obtained by The New York Times, came from an address that suggested an affiliation with the Proud Boys, a far-right group. But metadata from the email shows that it did not come from the displayed email address — “info@officialproudboys.com” — but instead originated from an Estonian email server.
Oct 22, 2020 7:22 (IST)
India & US to Explore Ways to Expand & Strengthen Strategic Ties During 2+2 Dialogue on October 27 | Meanwhile, India will host the third edition of the 2+2 ministerial dialogue with the United States in New Delhi on October 27, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced on Wednesday. US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo and Defence Secretary Mark T Esper will visit India on October 26 and 27 for the talks, it said in a statement. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will lead the delegations from their respective ministries. India will host the third edition of the 2+2 ministerial dialogue with the United States in New Delhi on October 27, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced on Wednesday. US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo and Defence Secretary Mark T Esper will visit India on October 26 and 27 for the talks, it said in a statement. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will lead the delegations from their respective ministries. The high-level talks will take place in the midst of India's lingering border row with China in eastern Ladakh as well as a renewed global focus on growing Chinese military assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific region.
Oct 22, 2020 7:19 (IST)
Biden Presidency Could Cut Slow Path to Resumed Iran, Venezuela Oil Exports | Democratic US presidential hopeful Joe Biden's promised return to diplomacy with OPEC-members Iran and Venezuela could cut a path for a return of their oil exports should he win, but not before many months at least of verifications, talks and deal-making, Associated Press reported. The timing of a potential resumption of shipments is crucial to world oil markets -- US President Donald Trump's unilateral sanctions on the two countries since taking office in 2017 have blocked up to 3 million barrels per day (bpd), or 3% of world supply. Iran has taken the biggest hit, with exports shrinking by around 2 million bpd to around 500,000 bpd. The sanctions fit squarely with Trump's policy of energy dominance to boost oil exports from the United States, which in 2018 became the world's largest producer of crude.
Oct 22, 2020 7:17 (IST)
Pelosi Says COVID-19 Deal on Horizon, but Timing Unclear | US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday said there was still the prospect for a deal on further COVID-19 relief despite resistance from Senate Republicans, adding that she was optimistic an agreement would be reached even as it was unclear whether it could pass before the election. Pelosi, who said she was scheduled to continue talks with US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin at 2:30 p.m. (1830 GMT), added that while she wanted the bill to be passed by Nov. 1, it would hopefully include retroactive aid if approved after the November 3 election.
Oct 22, 2020 7:15 (IST)
Biden, Trump Scheduled to Meet in their Final Debate on Thursday night | Trump will head to North Carolina, another battleground state where opinion polls show a tight race, for a rally on Wednesday evening. The rare public appearance by Obama, still one of the Democratic Party's biggest stars nearly four years after leaving the White House and a frequent target of Trump's attacks, comes at a critical time. Biden and Trump are scheduled to meet in their second and final debate on Thursday night, giving the Republican an opportunity to change the trajectory of a race that Biden is leading in national polls.
Oct 22, 2020 7:14 (IST)
As Early Voting Crosses 40 Million Mark, Obama to Campaign for Biden in Pennsylvania | Former President Barack Obama will make his first appearance on the campaign trail on Wednesday for Democratic nominee Joe Biden, who is locked in a tight race with President Donald Trump in crucial states 13 days before the US general election. Obama, who served eight years in office with Biden as his vice president, will urge supporters to vote early for Biden and other Democratic candidates at an outdoor drive-in rally in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania's biggest city, an aide to the former president said. Americans have voted early at a record pace this year, with more than 40 million ballots cast ahead of Election Day on Nov. 3, on concerns about the coronavirus and to make sure their mail-in votes will arrive in time to be counted.
Former President Barack Obama. (AP Photo)
Obama's appearance filled a gap left by Biden, who has stayed at home in Delaware since Monday for meetings and preparation ahead of his Thursday debate with Trump in Nashville, Tennessee. The drive-in rally was held in the parking lot of Citizens Bank Park, the baseball stadium in Philadelphia, the city's skyline visible in the distance. With nearly 280 vehicles spread throughout the lot, it was the largest event of its kind that the Biden campaign has staged during the pandemic.
With a Reuters/Ipsos poll showing Biden with just a 4-percentage-point edge in Pennsylvania, Obama warned Democrats against complacency. "We've got to turn out like never before," he said. "We cannot leave any doubt in this election."
Americans are voting early at a record pace this year, with more than 42 million ballots cast both via mail and in person ahead of Nov. 3 Election Day on concerns about the coronavirus and to make sure their votes are counted.
The early vote so far represents about 30% of the total ballots cast in 2016, according to the University of Florida's U.S. Elections Project.
Four years ago, Obama participated in a rally in Philadelphia with then-Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton the day before the election, only to see Trump narrowly take the state. The Biden campaign considers winning there a top priority.
In remarks at an evening rally in Gastonia, North Carolina, Trump briefly mentioned Obama, noting that he had supported Clinton in her losing effort. "It was nobody who campaigned harder for Crooked Hillary than Obama, right?"
North Carolina is another battleground state where opinion polls show a tight race. Harris was also in the state on Wednesday to mobilize voters in Asheville and Charlotte. Obama won North Carolina in 2008, but lost it in his 2012 campaign. Trump won it in 2016.
Trump argued that coronavirus-related restrictions were harming the state's economy and complained that Democrats and the news media were overly pre-occupied with the pandemic. "All you hear is covid, covid," the president said. "That's all they put on because they want to scare the hell out of everyone."
Even though Wednesday marked Obama's 2020 campaign debut, his support has been essential for Biden. He has appeared at joint fundraisers with Biden and Harris, and his network of well-connected former aides has been instrumental in helping the campaign outpace Trump in bringing in donations.
Biden's team said Obama would campaign in Miami on Saturday for the Democratic ticket. The last days of campaigning are taking place during a surge in cases of COVID-19 and hospitalizations in battleground states, including North Carolina and Pennsylvania but also Wisconsin, Ohio and Michigan.
Pennsylvania has averaged 1,500 new cases a day over the past week, a level it has not seen since April, according to a Reuters analysis. North Carolina is averaging 2,000 new cases a day over the past week, its highest level yet. The virus has killed more than 221,000 people in the United States.
Polling shows a majority of voters are disappointed in the way Trump has handled the pandemic, which he has repeatedly said would disappear on its own. Biden and Trump are scheduled to meet in their second and final debate on Thursday night, giving the Republican an opportunity to change the trajectory of a race that Biden is leading in national opinion polls.