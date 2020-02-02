Used Against Cong 9 Months Ago, UP CM Rejigs 'Biryani to Terrorists' Tirade to Attack Kejriwal Over Shaheen Bagh

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said pain was felt by Pakistan and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal when the provisions of Article 370, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, were abrogated.

The Uttar Pradesh chief minister also termed the Shaheen Bagh protest a "malicious attempt to disturb peace and normal life" in the national capital. "When Article 370 was abrogated, pain was felt by Pakistan and Arvind Kejriwal," Adityanath said, addressing a rally in south Delhi's Badarpur.

The UP chief minister said in the Delhi elections, on one side there is the leadership of Narendra Modi for development and nationalism, on the other, there is the Congress and Kejriwal who "support divisive forces".

"The BJP is working with zero tolerance towards terrorism. But Kejriwal is busy sponsoring and offering biryani in Shaheen Bagh," he said.

The UP chief minister appealed to the people in Badarpur constituency to vote for the BJP, saying the whole country and the world was watching them as to whom they support in the Delhi elections.

Questioning the motive of the protesters at Shaheen Bagh, Adityanath alleged it was a "pretext to oppose abrogation of Article 370, court's judgement on Ram temple and Triple Talaq ban."

"The Shaheen Bagh protest is a pretext. They had to protest against the removal of Article 370 and construction of a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya. We can understand their problem. Their problem is ban on Triple Talaq."

The protest at Shaheen Bagh in southeast Delhi, participated by large number of women, is going on since mid-December against the Citizenship Amendment Act. The Aam Aadmi Party on Sunday asked the Election Commission to ban Adityanath from campaigning in the national capital over his alleged provocative speeches and also sought his arrest.

Adiyanath also slamemd the Kejriwal government for "obstructing" various government schemes in Delhi. He said the BJP will implement these schemes including Kisan Samman Nidhi and Ayushman Bharat health scheme after forming the government in Delhi.

Asserting that he ensured peaceful Kanwar Yatras in Delhi, Adityanath said he has warned that those trying to "attack" these religious processions will have to face police bullets. "I gave directions to make proper arrangements to welcome Lord shiva's devotees. People said riots will take place, but I said if anyone attacks Kanwar Yatras, then police bullets, and not merely words, will put sense into them."

Referring to the anti-CAA protests in UP, he asserted that his government dealt with it by declaring that protesters involved in damaging public property will have to compensate it.

