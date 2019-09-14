Used to Worship Deve Gowda like God, Says Disqualified JD(S) MLA as He Warns of Further Exodus

Bengaluru: As signs of dissent and rebellion continued to haunt the Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S), a disqualified MLA, who was part of the team that had quit the coalition government leading to its fall over a month ago, has said about 20 more JD(S) lawmakers would soon resign from the party.

Narayana Gowda, who was among the three JD(S) MLAs to have fled to Mumbai after submitting their resignations to the then speaker KR Ramesh Kumar, said he had been treated like cattle by HD Revanna, MLA and brother of former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy. He, along with the other rebel lawmakers, were disqualified under the anti-defection law by the speaker.

On Friday, Revanna said, “Had Kumaraswamy listened to (JD-S patriarch and their father) Deve Gowda and not allot seat to Narayana Gowda, the former may not have faced the rebellion that brought down his government.”

A day later, Narayana Gowda hit back at Revanna and the Gowda family, saying, “Revanna treated me like cattle. Twenty more JD(S) lawmakers will be resigning in the coming days. Revanna is the reason behind the coalition’s collapse. His attitude towards fellow party leaders is to be blamed for this situation.”

Further hitting out at former Prime Minister Deve Gowda, he said, “Can’t you (Deve Gowda) control your children? Aren’t you ashamed of their behaviour? Come out of (this) family obsession and start loving the country. Kumaraswamy bluffed around all the time and that is the reason behind the party’s current situation. He wouldn’t even allow us inside his office when he was a chief minister. Nikhil Kumaraswamy lost the elections because of the series of lies spelled by his father.”

This is for the first time that the Gowda family is being openly targeted by former and present party functionaries. The Gowda dynasty is deeply rooted in Karnataka politics and the JD(S) was always controlled by family members. Until recently, the senior Gowda had complete sway over his party cadres.

Narayana Gowda said, “I had worshipped Deve Gowda like God. Even today, I have immense respect for him. Everyone knows how Revanna behaves with party members. I do not need to explain it, because even Deve Gowda knows about it. Earlier, I used to consider the entire Gowda family as divine. They should understand it.”

He also slammed the JD(S) patriarch for prioritising his family members over loyal party soldiers and ignoring capable leaders while appointing the chief minister. “Why did he always prefer to give power to his children? Aren’t they any other capable leader? I advise him not to listen to Revanna for each and every thing.”

Recently, senior party leader GT Deve Gowda and lawmaker SR Srinivas took potshots at the Gowda family and particularly, hit out at Kumaraswamy with the latter going to the extent of saying that there was nothing wrong in the former chief minister being jailed for alleged telephone interception.

On Thursday, Srinivas, who represents the Gubbi constituency, said, “If Kumaraswamy was involved in phone tapping or involved in earning money through corruption, let him get arrested. There is nothing wrong in that... Is there a rule not to arrest Kumaraswamy? According to my information, telephone conversations were illegally intercepted during his tenure. My phone was also one among those that were tapped. Kumaraswamy might have suspected me too. Whoever has committed a mistake has to be punished mercilessly.”

Srinivas also hit out at Kumaraswamy for not attending the protest rally organised here on Wednesday by several Vokkaliga outfits against the arrest of senior Congress leader DK Shivakumar. Kumaraswamy, who also hails from the community, was conspicuous by his absence at the protest that was largely seen as a show of strength of the community, dominant in old Mysuru or southern Karnataka region.

A day before, GT Deve Gowda, a former minister who has been maintaining visible distance from the JD(S) first family, had said, “I am really upset the way Kumaraswamy and MLA Sa Ra Mahesh treated me. That is the reason why I am staying away from the party.”

However, he shot down any speculation of him crossing over to the BJP. “At present, I don’t have any plans of joining the BJP. But I am upset with my party leaders and I have expressed this many times. It doesn’t mean that I am joining the BJP,” he said, adding a note of caution, “But in politics, anything can happen at any time.”

Narayana Gowda, AH Vishwanath and K Gopalaiah were the three JD(S) lawmakers who had quit the party, leading to the collapse of the coalition government in the state. Karnataka’s only existing regional party now has 34 lawmakers in the Assembly. It is likely to lose a few more lawmakers if the rebellion in the ranks is not doused at the earliest.

