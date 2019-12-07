Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

Useless to Talk of Ending Corruption as Black Money Flows to Parties, Says Ashok Gehlot

Alleging that electoral bonds were a 'big scandal', Gehlot also urged the Supreme Court to take suo moto cognizance of the matter.

PTI

Updated:December 7, 2019, 8:09 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Useless to Talk of Ending Corruption as Black Money Flows to Parties, Says Ashok Gehlot
File photo of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

Jodhpur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot here on Saturday took a swipe at corruption in politics, saying the entire game "revolved around black money".

The chief minister said it was useless to talk of ending corruption until the flow of black money to political parties was not stopped.

Alleging that electoral bonds were a "big scandal", Gehlot also urged the Supreme Court to take suo moto cognizance of the matter.

"Today, I have got a chance to say that entire game of politics is based on black moneybe it bond, cheque or cash. Talking about eliminating corruption is useless until black money funding of political parties is stopped," Gehlot said during the inauguration of the newly constructed Rajasthan High Court premises.

He made these remarks in the presence of President Ram Nath Kovind, Chief Justice of India SA Bobde, Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and several Supreme Court and high court judges.

The chief minister said it was hard to understand how politicians would be able to eliminate corruption when they "contested elections through black money and donations".

"How can a country expect it from those who are elected after taking black money," Gehlot said, adding that it was not a matter of any particular political party but involved all outfits.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram