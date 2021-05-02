Usilampatti Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Kathiravan P V of DMK leading

197. Usilampatti (उसिलमपट्टी), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South region and Madurai district of Tamil Nadu. It shares a border with . Usilampatti is part of 33. Theni Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 18.08%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 81.66%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,84,585 eligible electors, of which 1,42,415 were male, 1,42,160 female and 10 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Usilampatti in 2021 is 998.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,69,244 eligible electors, of which 1,35,715 were male, 1,33,526 female and 3 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,17,255 eligible electors, of which 1,09,928 were male, 1,07,316 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Usilampatti in 2016 was 2,723. In 2011, there were 1,874.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Neethipathi P of AIADMK won in this seat by defeating Ilamakezhan.K of DMK by a margin of 32,906 votes which was 16.36% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 52.88% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Kathiravan P V of AIFB won in this seat defeating Ramasamy S O of DMK by a margin of 15,320 votes which was 8.89% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIFB had a vote share of 51.22% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, AIADMK got the most votes in 197. Usilampatti Assembly segment of Theni Lok Sabha constituency. AIADMK won the Theni Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AIADMK got the most votes this Assembly segment and AIADMK won the Theni Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 14 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 16 contestants and there were 10 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections from Usilampatti are: Ayyappan P (AIADMK), Kathiravan P V (DMK), Arasumayan M (AIJMK), Iyndhukovilan G (NTK), Thiruselvam C (PT), Bharath V (MIPA), Mahendran I (AMMK), Arunkumar M (IND), Alagumurugesan K (IND), Arumugam K (IND), Anantha Kumar N (IND), Kathiravan A (IND), Dhanasekaran T (IND), Mahendran A (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 73.82%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 74.72%, while it was 79.37% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 197. Usilampatti constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 320. In 2011 there were 267 polling stations.

EXTENT:

197. Usilampatti constituency comprises of the following areas of Madurai district of Tamil Nadu: Usilampatti Taluk Peraiyur Taluk (Part) Elumalai RF, Peryampatti, Uthapuram, E. Kottaipatti, Tadayampatti, Manibamettupatti, Vannankulam, Perungamanallur, Kalappanpatti, Sembarani, Kuppalnatham, Chinnakattalai, Periyakattalai, Adikaripatti, Thirumanickam, Melathirumathikkunnam, Soolapuram, Seelinaickenpatti, Mallapuram, Thullukkuttinayakkanur, Pappinaickenpatti, Kudippatti, Kethuvarpatti, Jambalapuram, Avalseri, Sedapatti, Nagayapuram, Mangalrevu, Kudiseri, Aththipatti, Vandari, Vittalpatti, Saptur RF and Saptur villages. Elumalai (TP).. It shares an inter-state border with Madurai.

The total area covered by Usilampatti is 1055 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Usilampatti is: 9°52’18.1"N 77°44’53.5"E.

