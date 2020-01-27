Using Shaheen Bagh Protest for Politics, They Will Clear the Road Day After Polls: Arvind Kejriwal Slams BJP
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said law and order in the national capital entirely lies with the Centre and if they are saying that they need permission from me, I am giving them permission.
Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal speaks at an event ahead of the Delhi Assembly polls, in New Delhi, Monday, January 27, 2020. (Image: PTI)
New Delhi: Accusing the BJP of playing "dirty politics" over the issue of road blockades, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the saffron party does not want to open Shaheen Bagh at Kalindi Kunj where protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) are taking place.
Kejriwal said that law and order in the national capital entirely lies with the Centre and "if they are saying that they need permission from me, I am giving them permission, open the road in one hour".
"I can give you this in writing, the BJP does not want to open the route in Shaheen Bagh. The Shaheen Bagh route will remain closed till February 8 (election day) and it will open on February 9," he said.
Kejriwal alleged that the BJP just knows how to do "dirty politics over everything".
"BJP leaders should immediately visit Shaheen Bagh, talk and get the road re-opened," he said.
Meanwhile, campaigning for the BJP candidate in Babarpur constituency, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said voting for the saffron party in Delhi polls will prevent "thousands of incidents like Shaheen Bagh."
Shah attacked the opposition leaders including AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on various issues and asserted that only Prime Minister Narendra Modi can ensure safety and security of the country.
"Your vote to BJP candidate will make Delhi and the country safe and prevent thousands of incidents like Shaheen Bagh."
A large number of women have been holding a sit-in against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) at Shaheenbagh in south east Delhi since mid December.
