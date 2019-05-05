'Using Such Words Shows His Frustration': Ashok Gehlot Hits Out at PM Over 'Corrupt No.1' Rajiv Gandhi Jibe

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot Sunday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of defaming Congress leaders by levelling "baseless" allegations against them. He asked does it behove Modi to "insult" former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi who sacrificed his life for unity and integrity of the country.At a rally in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, Modi targeted the former prime minister while attacking Rahul Gandhi. "Your father was termed Mr Clean by his courtiers, but his life ended as bhrashtachari no 1," Modi had said.Accusing the prime minister of lowering the dignity of his office, Gehlot said, "Using such words reflects his (Modi's) weird mentality and hatred." He alleged that the prime minister was an "expert in speaking lies" and was shying away to talk about "real issues".Claiming that Modi was "jolted" by the corruption allegations in the Rafale deal, he said the Congress will continue to rake up the issue till the prime minister is held accountable.Gehlot said Modi has been continuously levelling allegations against Gandhis though no one from the family has been a prime minister in the past 30 years."Prime Minister Modi has been defaming the great leaders of the Congress through baseless and illogical talks," he said in a statement. "Using such words in his speeches shows his frustration," he addedGehlot said Modi will not become the prime minister again and his "defeat is imminent".