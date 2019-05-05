English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Using Such Words Shows His Frustration': Ashok Gehlot Hits Out at PM Over 'Corrupt No.1' Rajiv Gandhi Jibe
Accusing the prime minister of lowering the dignity of his office, the Rajasthan CM said that such words reflect Narendra Modi's weird mentality and hatred.
File photo of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.
Loading...
Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot Sunday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of defaming Congress leaders by levelling "baseless" allegations against them. He asked does it behove Modi to "insult" former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi who sacrificed his life for unity and integrity of the country.
At a rally in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, Modi targeted the former prime minister while attacking Rahul Gandhi. "Your father was termed Mr Clean by his courtiers, but his life ended as bhrashtachari no 1," Modi had said.
Accusing the prime minister of lowering the dignity of his office, Gehlot said, "Using such words reflects his (Modi's) weird mentality and hatred." He alleged that the prime minister was an "expert in speaking lies" and was shying away to talk about "real issues".
Claiming that Modi was "jolted" by the corruption allegations in the Rafale deal, he said the Congress will continue to rake up the issue till the prime minister is held accountable.
Gehlot said Modi has been continuously levelling allegations against Gandhis though no one from the family has been a prime minister in the past 30 years.
"Prime Minister Modi has been defaming the great leaders of the Congress through baseless and illogical talks," he said in a statement. "Using such words in his speeches shows his frustration," he added
Gehlot said Modi will not become the prime minister again and his "defeat is imminent".
At a rally in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, Modi targeted the former prime minister while attacking Rahul Gandhi. "Your father was termed Mr Clean by his courtiers, but his life ended as bhrashtachari no 1," Modi had said.
Accusing the prime minister of lowering the dignity of his office, Gehlot said, "Using such words reflects his (Modi's) weird mentality and hatred." He alleged that the prime minister was an "expert in speaking lies" and was shying away to talk about "real issues".
Claiming that Modi was "jolted" by the corruption allegations in the Rafale deal, he said the Congress will continue to rake up the issue till the prime minister is held accountable.
Gehlot said Modi has been continuously levelling allegations against Gandhis though no one from the family has been a prime minister in the past 30 years.
"Prime Minister Modi has been defaming the great leaders of the Congress through baseless and illogical talks," he said in a statement. "Using such words in his speeches shows his frustration," he added
Gehlot said Modi will not become the prime minister again and his "defeat is imminent".
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: 'Employment Is As Important As National Security', Rahul Gandhi To News18
-
Friday 03 May , 2019
Elections 2019: I Am Not a Reluctant Politician Says Priyanka Gandhi
-
Friday 03 May , 2019
Cyclone Fani Makes Landfall In Odisha's Puri district
-
Thursday 02 May , 2019
'Objective To Land At A Place Not Explored So Far': ISRO Chief on Chandrayaan-2 Moon Mission
-
Wednesday 01 May , 2019
Why Masood Azhar Being Designated as a Terrorist Matters to India
Elections 2019: 'Employment Is As Important As National Security', Rahul Gandhi To News18
Friday 03 May , 2019 Elections 2019: I Am Not a Reluctant Politician Says Priyanka Gandhi
Friday 03 May , 2019 Cyclone Fani Makes Landfall In Odisha's Puri district
Thursday 02 May , 2019 'Objective To Land At A Place Not Explored So Far': ISRO Chief on Chandrayaan-2 Moon Mission
Wednesday 01 May , 2019 Why Masood Azhar Being Designated as a Terrorist Matters to India
Live TV
Recommended For You
- World Laughter Day: 10 Inspiring Quotes by Famous Comedians
- 'Business as Usual' for Smith & Warner at Pre World Cup Camp
- Game of Thrones: Does Melisandre's 'Green Eyes' Prophecy to Arya Refer to Cersei Lannister?
- Pakistan Senate Passes Bill To End Child Marriage, Proposes Minimum Age be Raised to 18
- 'Proud Dad': Roger the Dog Fostering Abandoned Kittens is the Best Thing You'll See This Sunday
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results