Uthangarai Candidate List: Key Contests in Uthangarai Assembly Constituency of Tamil Nadu

Uthangarai Assembly constituency in KRISHNAGIRI district of Tamil Nadu goes to the polls on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Uthangarai seat is part of the Krishnagiri Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the West Tamil Nadu region of Tamil Nadu.

In the 2016 Assembly elections N.Manoranjitham of ADMK won from this seat beating S.Malathy of DMK by a margin of 2,613 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections Manoranjitham of ADMK won from this this constituency defeating Muniyammal of VCK by a margin of 39,158 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Krishnagiri Parliamentary constituency INC was ahead in the Uthangarai Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls ADMK led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Uthangarai constituency are: T. M. Tamilselvam of AIADMK, J. S. Arumugam of CONG, R. Bhagyaraj of DMDK, K. Murugaesh of MNM, Elango of NTK