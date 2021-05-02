Uthangarai Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

51. Uthangarai (उथंगराई), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North region and Krishnagiri district of Tamil Nadu. It shares a border with . Uthangarai is part of 9. Krishnagiri Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 19.75%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 72.41%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,37,810 eligible electors, of which 1,19,361 were male, 1,18,393 female and 56 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Uthangarai in 2021 is 992.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,18,671 eligible electors, of which 1,10,627 were male, 1,08,020 female and 24 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,86,853 eligible electors, of which 95,285 were male, 91,568 female and 2 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Uthangarai in 2016 was 24. In 2011, there were 24.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, N.Manoranjitham of AIADMK won in this seat by defeating S.Malathy of DMK by a margin of 2,613 votes which was 1.45% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 38.75% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Manoranjitham of AIADMK won in this seat defeating Muniyammal of VCK by a margin of 39,158 votes which was 25.53% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 58.92% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in 51. Uthangarai Assembly segment of Krishnagiri Lok Sabha constituency. AIADMK won the Krishnagiri Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AIADMK got the most votes this Assembly segment and INC won the Krishnagiri Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 12 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 12 contestants and there were 7 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections from Uthangarai are: S Arumugam (INC), T M Tamilselvam (AIADMK), Nagaraj (BSP), R Bakyaraj (DMDK), Elangovan (NTK), S Perumal (APTADMK), K Murugesan (MNM), T Tamilarasan (IND), M Thenmozhi (IND), R Manjunathan (IND), R Vivekanandhan (IND), C Jayaraman (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 78.37%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 82.61%, while it was 82.14% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 51. Uthangarai constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 280. In 2011 there were 227 polling stations.

EXTENT:

51. Uthangarai constituency comprises of the following areas of Krishnagiri district of Tamil Nadu: Uthangarai Taluk Pochampalli Taluk (Part) Kannandahalli, Bommepalli, Sivampatti, Nagampatti, Pichugoundanhalli, Batrahalli, Sonarahalli, Rengampatti, Kondireddipatti, Gendigampatti, Balethottam, Mookkampatti, Marappanaickanpatti, Parandapalli, Thadampatti and Jinglekadirampatti villages.. It shares an inter-state border with Krishnagiri.

The total area covered by Uthangarai is 698 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Uthangarai is: 12°17’07.8"N 78°29’31.2"E.

