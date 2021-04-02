Uthiramerur Candidate List: Key Contests in Uthiramerur Assembly Constituency of Tamil Nadu

Uthiramerur Assembly constituency in KANCHEEPURAM district of Tamil Nadu goes to the polls on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Uthiramerur seat is part of the Kancheepuram Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Chennai region of Tamil Nadu.

In the 2016 Assembly elections Sundar.K of DMK won from this seat beating Ganesan.P of ADMK by a margin of 12,156 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections P. Ganesan of ADMK won from this this constituency defeating Ponkumar of DMK by a margin of 13,766 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Kancheepuram Parliamentary constituency DMK was ahead in the Uthiramerur Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls ADMK led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Uthiramerur constituency are: V. Somasundaram of AIADMK, K. Sundar of DMK, R. V. Ranjith Kumar of AMMK, A. Susaiyappar of AISMK, Kamatchi of NTK