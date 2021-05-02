Uthiramerur Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

36. Uthiramerur (उठीरामेरुर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North region and Kancheepuram district of Tamil Nadu. It shares a border with . Uthiramerur is part of 6. Kancheepuram Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

Of the 822 constituencies that went to the polls 302 constituencies, including this, have a record of over 80% turnout in the last three consecutive Assembly elections. Of these 302 high-turnout seats 36 are in Assam, 6 in Kerala, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 203 in West Bengal and 19 in Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 30.49%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 85.29%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,60,367 eligible electors, of which 1,25,683 were male, 1,34,651 female and 33 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Uthiramerur in 2021 is 1071.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,39,472 eligible electors, of which 1,16,115 were male, 1,23,346 female and 11 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,94,241 eligible electors, of which 96,797 were male, 97,444 female and 17 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Uthiramerur in 2016 was 60. In 2011, there were 60.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Sundar.K of DMK won in this seat by defeating Ganesan.P of AIADMK by a margin of 12,156 votes which was 6.12% of the total votes polled in the constituency. DMK had a vote share of 43.02% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, P. Ganesan of AIADMK won in this seat defeating Ponkumar of DMK by a margin of 13,766 votes which was 8.2% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 51.75% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, DMK got the most votes in 36. Uthiramerur Assembly segment of Kancheepuram Lok Sabha constituency. AIADMK won the Kancheepuram Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AIADMK got the most votes this Assembly segment and DMK won the Kancheepuram Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 20 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 16 contestants and there were 15 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections from Uthiramerur are: Sundar K (DMK), Suresh D (BSP), Somasundaram V (AIADMK), Kamacthi S (NTK), Sivakumar A (DMSK), Susaiappar A (MNM), Ranjithkumar R V (AMMK), Jaisudha V (RPOIA), Arokiasamy J (IND), Gunasekar V (IND), Saravanan A (IND), Sivalingam M (IND), Chinnaswamy T (IND), Thangaraj K (IND), Devarajan C (IND), Ponnambalam R (IND), Madhavaraj K V (IND), Jeevanantham D (IND), Jayabalan E (IND), Jayaraman C A (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 80.1%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 83.07%, while it was 86.46% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 36. Uthiramerur constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 301. In 2011 there were 222 polling stations.

EXTENT:

36. Uthiramerur constituency comprises of the following areas of Kancheepuram district of Tamil Nadu: Uthiramerur Taluk Kancheepuram Taluk (Part) Valluvapakkam, Poosivakkam, Uthukadu, Kattavakkam, Vilagam, Thalayampattu, Alavur, Varanavasi, Vembakkam, Chinnamadurapakkam, Ambakkam, Thollazhi, Kosapattu, Devariyambakkam, Thonankulam, Ullavur, Palayaseevaram, Nathanallur, Puliyambakkam, Vengudi, Kilottivakkam, Seeyamangalam, Thimmarajampettai, Bavasahibpettai, Thangi, Ekanampettai, Naickenpettai, Villivalam, Koyambakkam, Erivoy, Thimmaiyanpettai, Muthialpettai, Padappam, Chinnaiyankulam, Kottakkaval, Orikkai, Kolivakkam, Iyangarkulam, Punjarasanthangal, Valathottam, Kamugampallam, Kuruvimalai, Vitchanthangal, Kalur, Asoor, Avalur, Angambakkam, Thammanur, Melputhur, Kolathur, Perumanallur, Vedal, Kalakattur, Thalaiyillaperumbakkam, Arpakkam, Magaral, Kavanthandalam, Nelveli, Kilputhur, Kambarajapuram, Elayanarvelur, Chithaathur, Manjamedu, Suramenikuppam, Ayimicheri, Kovalavedu, Navettikulam, Thiruvenkaranai, Kunnavakkam, Agaram, Thenneri, Madavilagam, Sirupagal, Oddanthangal, Naickenkuppam, Sinnivakkam, Vadaveripattu, Marutham and Puthagaram villages. Thenambakkam (CT), Ayyampettai (CT) and Walajabad (TP).. It shares an inter-state border with Kancheepuram.

The total area covered by Uthiramerur is 657 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Uthiramerur is: 12°42’06.1"N 79°47’39.8"E.

