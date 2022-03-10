Utraula Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election results updates of Utraula seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 12 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Gyanendra Kumar Mishra (IND), Dhirendra Pratap Singh Alias Dhiru Singh (INC), Ram Pratap (BSP), Rampratap Verma Alias Shashikant Verma (BJP), Hasib Khan (SP), Ajay Kumar Chaturvedi (RPS), Abdul Mannan (AIMIM), Mustaqeem Ahmad (AAP), Premlal (IND), Sahbaj Faraz Khan (IND), Sanchit (IND), Gyan Chandra (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 44.92%, which is -3.34% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Ram Pratap Alias Shashikant Verma of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Utraula results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.293 Utraula (उतरौला) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North East region and Balrampur district of Uttar Pradesh. Utraula is part of Gonda Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 12.97% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 49.51%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 4,15,215 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 2,28,542 were male and 1,86,664 female and 9 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Utraula in 2019 was: 817 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,54,027 eligible electors, of which 2,29,261 were male,1,82,123 female and 12 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,58,345 eligible electors, of which 1,99,413 were male, 1,58,928 female and 4 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Utraula in 2017 was 16. In 2012, there were 26 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Ram Pratap Alias Shashikant Verma of BJP won in this seat defeating Arif Anwar Hashmi of SP by a margin of 29,174 which was 14.7% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 42.94% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Arif Anwar Hashmi of SP emerged victorious in this seat beating Dhirendra Pratap Singh of BSP by a margin of 1,005 votes which was 0.6% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SP had a vote share of 24.04% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 293 Utraula Assembly segment of the 59. Gonda Lok Sabha constituency. Kirti Vardhan Singh Alias Raja Bhaiya of BJP won the Gonda Parliament seat defeating Vinod Kumar Alias Pandit Singh of SP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Gonda Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 12 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 14 contestants in the fray for this seat and 15 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 44.92%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 48.26%, while it was 46.95% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Utraula went to the polls in Phase 6 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Thursday, March 3, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.293 Utraula Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 416. In 2012, there were 355 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.293 Utraula comprises of the following areas of Balrampur district of Uttar Pradesh: KCs 2 Utraula, 4 Puraina Buland, 5 Gaindas Buzurge, 6 Rehra Bazar, 7 Sadulla Nagar, Panchayats 98 Sakrahiya, 100 Sherganj Grint, 101 Pakri Bhuwar, 102 Barhya Pakri, 103 Gokula Mafi, 105 Mahmoodabad Grint, 106 Bankatwa of 3 Pehar KC and Utraula Municipal Board of 3 Utraula Tehsil.

A total of eight Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Utraula constituency, which are: Gainsari, Balrampur, Mehnaun, Mankapur, Gaura, Doomariyaganj, Itwa. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Utraula is approximately 549 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Utraula is: 27°12’55.4"N 82°23’50.3"E.

