UP Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: 'Ghar ka Ladka' Akhikesh Yadav vs Union Minister in Karhal Today as 59 Seats Go to Polls; Uncle Shivpal in Fray Too

Live now
UP Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: Voting will be held for 59 assembly seats spread across 16 districts of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday in the third phase of the polls. All eyes will be the Karhal assembly seat where Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav is contesting, will also go to the polls in the third phase on Sunday. The BJP has fielded Union minister S P Singh Baghel from the seat. . Read More
Key EventsKey Events
In the 2017 elections, the BJP had won 49 of the 59 seats while the SP had settled for nine. The Congress had got one seat, while the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) drew a blank.
Non-Yadav OBC and the Dalits will also be the big deciding factor in the five districts of Jalaun, Hamirpur, Mahoba, Jhansi and Lalitpur in Bundelkhand. In all, 13 out of 19 seats of Bundelkhand will have voting in phase 3. Four seats of Banda and two in Chitrakoot will go to the polls in phases four and five respectively.
Election officials conduct mock poll at polling booth number 295 in Farrukhabad. Voting for the third phase of UP Assembly elections will start at 7 am.
As Uttar Pradesh gears up for polling in 59 constituencies on Sunday in the third round of the ongoing seven-phase assembly elections, the focus is back on the traditional caste fault lines. Unlike in the first two phases across western UP and Rohilkhand that were largely defined along the Muslim-Jat phenomenon, the areas going to the polls on February 20 are diverse in their demographic realities. In 2017, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party swept the region by winning 50 seats. The saffron outfit’s new caste consolidation has demolished the Samajwadi Party in the core Yadav land, swept away the Bahujan Samaj Party in Bundelkhand and had dominated the elections in the urban stronghold of Kanpur region. READ MORE
Sarojini Nagar, one of the most talked about assembly seats of Lucknow, is gearing up to witness an interesting battle as political parties field candidates keeping in mind various aspects from caste calculus to clean image. The Bhartiya Janata Party has fielded former Joint Director of ED, retired officer Rajeshwar Singh against Samajwadi Party’s (SP) Abhishek Mishra better known as ‘Professor Saab’. The Sarojini Nagar assembly seat was won by BJP’s Swati Singh in the 2017 UP Assembly Elections by defeating SP’s Anurag Yadav. The seat went to the BJP for the first time in 2017; previously it was won by SP’s Sharda Pratap Shukla.
The Karhal assembly seat, from where Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav is contesting, will also go to polls in the third phase today. The BJP has fielded Union minister SP Singh Baghel from the Karhal seat. Polling on Sunday will also seal the fate of the Samajwadi Party chief’s uncle Shivpal Singh Yadav, who is contesting from his traditional Jaswantnagar seat.
UP Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: Voting will be held for 59 assembly seats spread across 16 districts of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday in the third phase of the polls. All eyes will be the Karhal assembly seat where Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav is contesting, will also go to the polls in the third phase on Sunday. The BJP has fielded Union minister S P Singh Baghel from the seat.
The campaigning for the third phase of the assembly elections had ended on Friday, with senior leaders of the parties making a final effort to woo voters.
As many as 627 candidates are in the fray in this phase, in which over 2.15 crore people are eligible to vote. Districts where polling will be held are Hathras, Firozabad, Etah, Kasganj, Mainpuri, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Etawah, Auraiya, Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur Nagar, Jalaun, Jhansi, Lalitpur, Hamirpur and Mahoba.
Today’s polling will also seal the fate of the Samajwadi Party chief’s uncle Shivpal Singh Yadav, who is contesting from his traditional Jaswantnagar seat. Before the campaigning ended for the third phase on Friday, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra undertook a door-to-door march in Kanpur, Kalpi, Jalaun and Hamirpur, while BSP chief Mayawati addressed election meetings in Jalaun and Auraiya.
Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav sought votes for his son Akhilesh Yadav in Karhal. The BJP had approached the Election Commission seeking deployment of paramilitary forces at all booths in Karhal.
Among the prominent faces in the fray in this phase are BJP’s Satish Mahana (Maharajpur in Kanpur) and Ramvir Upadhaya (Sadabad in Hathras) and Louise Khurshid, who is contesting on the Congress’ ticket from Farrukhabad Sadar. Louise Khurshid is the wife of senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid.
Former IPS officer Asim Arun is contesting from Kannauj Sadar on the BJP ticket, while Uttar Pradesh minister Ramnaresh Agnihotri is also in the fray in this phase. In the 2017 elections, the BJP had won 49 of the 59 seats while the SP had settled for nine. The Congress had got one seat, while the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) drew a blank. Polling will begin at 7 am on Sunday and continue till 6 pm.
Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.