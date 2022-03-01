CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

Uttar Pradesh Assembly Polls: Stones Pelted on Bus Carrying Cops on Election Duty

The police have reportedly detained two persons on the spot.

Reports said that some youths had asked the driver to stop the bus as they wanted to board on it.

Some unidentified miscreants pelted stones on a bus carrying policemen from Maharashtra state armed police for election duties to Sant Kabir Nagar district.

The police have reportedly detained two persons on the spot.

Panic gripped Tharwai and adjoining areas under the limits of Tharwai police station in trans-Ganga area when the incident took place.

The police said that some unidentified miscreants suddenly pelted stones on a bus carrying policemen for election duties.

The driver refused and these youths allegedly pelted stones on window panes of the bus. No one was hurt in the incident.

first published:March 01, 2022, 10:37 IST